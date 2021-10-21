1. Edelbrand Pure Distillery

Where: Bars, restaurants and shops in St. Louis, Kansas City and Hermann, MO

When: Normal business hours at outlets

Contact information: 314-239-5801; info@edelbrandpuredistilling.com

Details: Artisanal apple brandy, pear brandy, grape brandy, plum brandy, apricot brandy

Website: www.edelbrandpuredistilling.com

2. Fernweh Distilling Co.

Where: 4 Schiller St., Hermann, MO 65041

When: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday; 4 to 11 p.m. Friday; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday

Contact information: 573-486-2970

Details: Vodka, bourbon and rye

Website: www.fernwehdistilling.com

3. Lifted Spirits Distillery

Where: 1734 Cherry St., Kansas City

When: 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday; 4 to 11 p.m. Friday; 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday

Contact information: 816-866-1734; info@liftedspiritskc.com

Details: Gin, vodka, wheat whiskey, absinthe

Website: www.liftedspiritskc.com

4. Naked Spirits

Where: 1002 Hanley Industrial Court, Brentwood, MO 6314

When: Tours and tastings by appointment

Contact information: 314-858-6722; info@nakedspirits.com

Details: Flavored rums, sugar vodka

Website: www.nakedspirits.com

5. Pinckney Bend Distillery

Where: 1101 Miller St., New Haven, MO 63068

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday

Contact information: 573-237-5559; contact@pinckneybend.com

Details: Gin, corn whiskey, vodka, canned cocktails

Website: pinckneybend.co

