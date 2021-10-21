1. Edelbrand Pure Distillery
Where: Bars, restaurants and shops in St. Louis, Kansas City and Hermann, MO
When: Normal business hours at outlets
Contact information: 314-239-5801; info@edelbrandpuredistilling.com
Details: Artisanal apple brandy, pear brandy, grape brandy, plum brandy, apricot brandy
Website: www.edelbrandpuredistilling.com
2. Fernweh Distilling Co.
Where: 4 Schiller St., Hermann, MO 65041
When: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday; 4 to 11 p.m. Friday; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday
Contact information: 573-486-2970
Details: Vodka, bourbon and rye
Website: www.fernwehdistilling.com
3. Lifted Spirits Distillery
Where: 1734 Cherry St., Kansas City
When: 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday; 4 to 11 p.m. Friday; 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday
Contact information: 816-866-1734; info@liftedspiritskc.com
Details: Gin, vodka, wheat whiskey, absinthe
Website: www.liftedspiritskc.com
4. Naked Spirits
Where: 1002 Hanley Industrial Court, Brentwood, MO 6314
When: Tours and tastings by appointment
Contact information: 314-858-6722; info@nakedspirits.com
Details: Flavored rums, sugar vodka
Website: www.nakedspirits.com
5. Pinckney Bend Distillery
Where: 1101 Miller St., New Haven, MO 63068
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday
Contact information: 573-237-5559; contact@pinckneybend.com
Details: Gin, corn whiskey, vodka, canned cocktails
Website: pinckneybend.co