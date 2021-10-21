1. Augusta Winery
Where: 5601 High St., Augusta, MO 63332
When: Open daily
Contact information: 636-228-4301
Details: More than 20 varietals available, from Chardonel and Norton to icewine and port
Website: www.augustawinery.com
2. Dale Hollow Winery
Where: 314 E. First St., Stover, MO 65078
When: April through mid-December
Contact information: 573-569-0094
Details: Sweet and semi-sweet wine, dry reds and whites, dessert wine. Eight varietals in the tasting room.
Website: www.dalehollowwinery.com
3. Jowler Creek Vineyard & Winery
Where: 16905 Jowler Creek Road, Platte City, MO 64079
When: Thursdays through Sundays
Contact information: 816-858-5528
Details: About a dozen varietals of red, white and rosé wine.
Website: www.jowlercreek.com
4. Peaceful Bend Winery
Where: 1942 Highway T, Steeville, MO 65565
When: Thursdays through Sundays from September to May
Contact information: 573-775-3000
Details: Specializes in blends of “old world” styles in dry, semi-dry, sweet and semi-sweet varietals.
Website: www.peacefulbend.com
5. Twin Meadows Winery
Where: 12466 Highway 24, Madison, MO 65263
When: By appointment
Contact information: 660-530-8371
Details: Ten varietals including cold-hardy American and French-American hybrid vines crafted into dry and sweet wines.
Website: www.twinmeadowswinery.com