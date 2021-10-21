1. Augusta Winery

Where: 5601 High St., Augusta, MO 63332

When: Open daily

Contact information: 636-228-4301

Details: More than 20 varietals available, from Chardonel and Norton to icewine and port

Website: www.augustawinery.com

2. Dale Hollow Winery

Where: 314 E. First St., Stover, MO 65078

When: April through mid-December

Contact information: 573-569-0094

Details: Sweet and semi-sweet wine, dry reds and whites, dessert wine. Eight varietals in the tasting room.

Website: www.dalehollowwinery.com

3. Jowler Creek Vineyard & Winery

Where: 16905 Jowler Creek Road, Platte City, MO 64079

When: Thursdays through Sundays

Contact information: 816-858-5528

Details: About a dozen varietals of red, white and rosé wine.

Website: www.jowlercreek.com

4. Peaceful Bend Winery

Where: 1942 Highway T, Steeville, MO 65565

When: Thursdays through Sundays from September to May

Contact information: 573-775-3000

Details: Specializes in blends of “old world” styles in dry, semi-dry, sweet and semi-sweet varietals.

Website: www.peacefulbend.com

5. Twin Meadows Winery

Where: 12466 Highway 24, Madison, MO 65263

When: By appointment

Contact information: 660-530-8371

Details: Ten varietals including cold-hardy American and French-American hybrid vines crafted into dry and sweet wines.

Website: www.twinmeadowswinery.com

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you