1. Cool Canine Natural Dog Treats

Where: Wee Flea LLC, 26743 Deer Lane, Shell Knob

Contact information: 417-459-3017

Website: coolcaninedogtreats.com

Details: Handmade, small batch treats for dogs — cheese, peanut butter banana, peanut butter pumpkin, peanut butter oatmeal.

2. Prime Performance Nutrition

Where: 20573 CR 297, Cosby

Contact information: 816-341-3500

Website: primeperformancenutrition.com

Details: Science-based vitamins and supplements for horses to support their performance.

3. Yorkie Splash and Shine

Contact information: info@yorkieshampoo.com

Website: yorkieshampoo.com

Details: Organic shampoo, conditioner, detangling spray and other grooming supplies for Yorkshire terriers.

4. The Crafted Bone

Where: St. Charles County

Contact information: 636-345-4473

Website: thecraftedbone.com

Details: Gourmet beer grain dog treats made by hand and baked in a St. Charles kitchen.

5. Ancestral Pet Food

Where: St. Louis

Contact information: 314-570-7457; ancestralpetfoodcompany@gmail.com

Website: ancestralpetfood.com

Details: Treats and food toppers for cats and dogs from locally sourced chicken, beef and pork.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you