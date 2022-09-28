1. Cool Canine Natural Dog Treats
Where: Wee Flea LLC, 26743 Deer Lane, Shell Knob
Contact information: 417-459-3017
Website: coolcaninedogtreats.com
Details: Handmade, small batch treats for dogs — cheese, peanut butter banana, peanut butter pumpkin, peanut butter oatmeal.
2. Prime Performance Nutrition
Where: 20573 CR 297, Cosby
Contact information: 816-341-3500
Website: primeperformancenutrition.com
Details: Science-based vitamins and supplements for horses to support their performance.
3. Yorkie Splash and Shine
Contact information: info@yorkieshampoo.com
Website: yorkieshampoo.com
Details: Organic shampoo, conditioner, detangling spray and other grooming supplies for Yorkshire terriers.
4. The Crafted Bone
Where: St. Charles County
Contact information: 636-345-4473
Website: thecraftedbone.com
Details: Gourmet beer grain dog treats made by hand and baked in a St. Charles kitchen.
5. Ancestral Pet Food
Where: St. Louis
Contact information: 314-570-7457; ancestralpetfoodcompany@gmail.com
Website: ancestralpetfood.com
Details: Treats and food toppers for cats and dogs from locally sourced chicken, beef and pork.