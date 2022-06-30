ive years ago, Gina Overshiner applied for a promotion at her company, Veterans United.
At the home mortgage company that caters to veterans, the interviewer asked Overshiner where she saw herself in five years. She decided to talk all about her dream to cook vegan food and sell it from her bike.
“Of course,” Overshiner said, “I didn’t get the job.”
Now, she has that bike, complete with a mint green paint job and an insulated carrying case for deliveries. She has a food truck, too, emblazoned with the name of her business: Gina’s Vegan a Go Go.
Overshiner and her husband, Tim, have been eating vegan since 2015 to become healthier and limit their carbon footprint. Gina Overshiner said she had been wanting to run a vegan food business “a lot longer than [she] even realized.”
Gina’s Vegan a Go Go is the only all-vegan food truck in Columbia, according to the city’s licensing website. Both husband and wife still work full-time jobs, but Overshiner said she hopes to see them making a living from the food truck in five years.
Beginning last summer, Gina’s Vegan a Go Go has been selling its vegan variations on non-vegan food at various gathering spots around the area: Cooper’s Landing, the Orr Street Farmers & Artisans Market and the Columbia Farmers Market.
At the first two venues, Overshiner said the couple simply paid for a spot, but at the Columbia Farmers Market, they had to apply for permission to set up shop. She said the directors had to approve their products, ingredients and facilities before they could set up at the market.
Joining the market
The Overshiners first gained admission to the market’s winter season, which runs from November to March. Recently, Gina’s Vegan a Go Go became one of eight vendors accepted as new members of the more competitive summer market. The Overshiners hope that will solidify their place in Columbia’s food vendor scene.
“The Columbia Farmers Market has a really good reputation,” Gina Overshiner said. “They have a very faithful client base, and they have really good traffic through there.”
The summer market is more competitive because the directors of the market require that 80% of vendors produce their goods from scratch, which leaves 20% of the spots for vendors like the Overshiners, explained Corrina Smith, executive director of the Columbia Farmers Market. Smith said the winter market is less competitive because the directors enforce the quota less strictly.
Smith said the directors usually admit a variety of non-producing vendors so customers aren’t “saturated with one kind of product.” Overshiner’s truck is unusual at the Columbia Farmers Market, Smith said, because it is the only all-vegan hot food option available.
Vegan journey
The Overshiners’ journey to becoming Columbia’s only vegan food truck began when their two sons, Max and Ozzie, were in middle school. Overshiner said it was a bit of a nutritional experiment at first, but after more research, her opinion started to shift.
“I started reading and listening to every lecture I could find on nutrition,” she said. “I just kept finding more and more to support the health benefits of a plant-based diet.”
After lots of experimentation with plant-based ingredients, she knew she wanted to provide the community with access to vegan options.
On Facebook Marketplace, the Overshiners stumbled upon a for sale notice from Erica Dickson, former owner of Columbia’s first vegan food truck, Xola’s Vegan-on-the-Go. In June 2020, the Overshiners became the truck’s new owners.
Dickson said she is familiar with the challenges the Overshiners face as owners of a food truck. Much like the Overshiners, she valued the importance of providing fresh, whole foods to her customers over simply serving vegan meals.
“I really wanted to ensure that I was serving quality food,” Dickson said. “So I did a lot of the prep work by hand, and that was super time-consuming.”
Though Dickson decided to close Xola’s in June 2020 to focus on caring for her daughter, she said she felt “completely fulfilled” in handing the reins to another vegan business.
Food truck success
While Dickson decided to move on from the food business, other food trucks in Columbia have pursued more long-term success. Shelly La Fata, who owns the Italian-flavored Pasta La Fata food truck, began selling at the Columbia Farmers Market in 2018 and is now in the process of opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant.
La Fata said that one of the best parts of starting a business in Columbia is being able to make connections with community members and include them in her business’ development. She went from selling her pasta in a small cooler at a table to bringing a box truck and five employees to the farmers market.
“It is such a gift to be able to represent your company in front of your community and let them be a part of it and watch you grow,” La Fata said.
Gina Overshiner has been representing her business and sharing its growth on Instagram, Facebook and her own website since the beginning. She has posted pictures of her newly purchased food truck, the process of designing her business logo and trying out new vegan recipes.
Now, she uses social media to give her followers a glimpse into her daily life and keep customers up to date on new products.
She said her food often mimics non-vegan food — such as her vegan McRib, vegan nachos and vegan tuna — because she wants to offer an “approachable and palatable” selection that shows people that anyone can eat vegan.
“You can have those same tastes and textures without hurting an animal or jacking up your blood pressure and cholesterol or without contributing to mass amounts of damage to our environment,” Gina Overshiner said. “Vegan food can just be food.”