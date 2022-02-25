Kojo Wiredu, 14, walks into the room at Giving Song grinning from ear to ear. His music stand is set up and ready for him to sing and record his version of “This is Me” from “The Greatest Showman.”
Kojo is accompanied on the piano by Maggie Ford, a music therapist, who works with him on self expression and communication.
“The main thing that we do here is form genuine connections with people through music,” Ford said.
“And there’s something really valuable to be said about that.”
Giving Song is a music therapy provider in Columbia that serves those with intellectual and learning disabilities, mental health disorders, autism, Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and other medical and developmental disorders. It also helps families needing therapy, including foster families.
According to the American Music Therapy Association, music therapy is a well-established, evidence-based treatment by certified professionals who hold college degrees.
Giving Song in the Cherry Hill neighborhood was founded in 2013. Music therapy at the center includes singing, drumming, chanting, songwriting, playing an instrument, movement to music, listening to music and combining music with art.
Kojo and his brother Kwame Wiredu, 16, have been working with therapists at Giving Song for a decade. The brothers receive music therapy services to address goals in communication and self-expression, as well as some curriculum based work.
Both boys have worked with Kristin Veteto, the owner and founder of Giving Song, who says they are naturally musical. The brothers have also belonged to a rock band therapy group, where Veteto said they flourish and help everyone else around them flourish.
“It’s been incredible to see them both in individual services and then see them use those skills in the groups,” she said.
Therapy in a group setting
The rock band therapy groups work as a team to decide what to play and who plays which instrument. They plan eight to 10 rehearsals, then record their music on a CD. The group also designs the label for the CD.
This allows them to work with the music from start to finish and feel ownership of the CD they create, said Elizabeth Shain, music therapy supervisor at Giving Song. It’s also where they learn from each other and work on social engagement and social skills, as well as develop friendships.
Shain said new music groups can be developed at any time, based on the needs of the clients.
“If we have three or four kids that all sign up for individual therapy, but they’re all working on similar things, we might suggest they do a group together,” Shain said. “They’ll get the benefit of that social experience, in addition to the benefits of music therapy.”
Giving Song recently started a group for middle school and teenage children who have autism and other disabilities. Shain said the group combines music with basic social skills in a safe space.
Early childhood group therapy is also offered, and Giving Song wants to set up a creative arts summer camp for all ages next summer.
Childhood music groups concentrate on foundational skills, Shain said, such as speaking, social skills, motor skills, following basic directions and communicating when needed.
“Sometimes children communicate better through music,” she said. “If they’re feeling angry, they can play a drum really loudly, and express that anger when they aren’t able to articulate the word anger or really even know that that’s what they’re feeling.”
Options for familiesMusic therapy can also be a way for parents to connect with new foster children as they work through the dynamics of foster care, Shain said.
Biological families can also learn together or find additional support as they work through problems together as a family.
Family music therapy can tailor the sessions to each family member and also gather them together within the umbrella family goals.
One family that goes to Giving Song is working as a rock band group themselves, Veteto said, allowing the siblings to work together in a fun way.
“Finding music that they can all make collectively and share in the music-making experience together helps them to feel closer and more understood by each other,” Shain said.
Music therapy can be an option for families waiting for traditional forms of therapy elsewhere, Shain said.
“It’s just a really safe and non-threatening way to work through difficult things together,” she said. “Because it’s not about talking. It’s about having a music experience together and making music together.”