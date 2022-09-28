The Covered Bridge Market is a grocery store and a butcher shop in Russellville, about 50 minutes south of Columbia.
At the market, customers will find a deli shop, grocery store, an ice cream station and live music. On Saturdays, they can sit down for a home-cooked meal with perhaps smoked pork chops, brisket, a couple of sides and homemade dessert.
Customers can also find cuts of boneless ham, roast beef, chicken, pork and occasionally lamb. In addition, the market sells local eggs in the grocery store from chickens raised by FFA kids in Russellville who raise chickens for a project to have them processed and sold.
The market is an outgrowth of the Russellville Locker and Grocery that opened in downtown Russellville in 1949. Mike Wyss, son of the founders, now owns the market with his wife, sister, brother-in-law and 11 other families.
“This kind of fell together accidentally,” Wyss said.
The business was about to close when a group of farm families decided to pool their resources and buy it.
“The community produces fine livestock, and we have processing skills and facilities,” Wyss said. “We farm, too, and 11 other local farmers joined with us. These 13 farm families own it and we move as much of our own livestock through it as we can.”
A lot of the meat processed at The Covered Bridge Market comes from local farms, including the owners who raise their own livestock.
“The owners produce most of the livestock we sell. We do get some from other local farmers.” he said. “It’s good local home-grown products, always guaranteed.”
Mimi Chellis has worked at The Covered Bridge Market for three years and said she is especially fond of the local meat and the fact that the market supports local farmers. She also loves the small-town atmosphere of the market.
“For people, it’s a taste of the past. Nostalgia in some ways, the way things used to be,” Chellis said.
“Mike knows about everybody within a 50 mile radius, and everybody knows we’re a small community and that’s what makes it nice. It’s very personal. If you call up on a special order, we will get it for you.”