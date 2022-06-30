Town Market and Cafe in Harrisburg does triple duty as a gas station, a convenience store and a restaurant.
Amber and Josh Spry opened H Town at 241 E. Sexton St. in April 2013. Two other places were serving food in Harrisburg at the time — Lonnie Ray’s, which offered barbecue, and C & S Grocery, a store that sold cold-cut sandwiches.
Because they didn’t want to compete with them, Amber Spry said she and her husband crafted their original menu around the existing food options.
“We wanted to give something to the community — an option other than barbecue,” Spry said.
H Town’s menu offers 10 types of burgers, nine sandwiches, four salads, pizza, a variety of appetizers and items for kids.
Spry said H Town also offers specials during the week, such as Philly cheesesteaks, taco salads and a fish special on Fridays.
When H Town opened, it was a full restaurant with 10 tables. However, the restaurant had to pivot to carryout in 2020 because of county restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19.
Boone County has since lifted the restrictions, but Spry said H Town has not yet transitioned back to a sit-down restaurant because it does not have the staff to do so.
H Town has 13 employees, which Spry said is the fewest it has ever had — 18 would be ideal, she said.
Lonnie Ray’s shut its doors in 2015, and C & S closed in 2020. Heuer’s Country Store & Cafe eight miles east of Harrisburg along Missouri 124 also closed recently, leaving the Sprys with the only restaurant in Harrisburg and the immediate area.
Spry called Harrisburg a “very welcoming” community, which is appreciative that H Town is still around.
“People are very thankful that we’re here, and that makes it easier to be here,” Spry said.
Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Call 573-874-0333.