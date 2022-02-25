Seven years ago, Stephen Montgomery-Smith set up a table at a fair in the Gaines/Oldham Black Culture Center at MU.
He was a member of a race relations committee on campus and wanted to represent the Mathematics Department.
During the fair, a woman walked up to him and introduced herself as Janice Dawson-Threat. She asked for his help tutoring children who were struggling in math.
Their partnership has become an award-winning program in Columbia called Math-Up!, where MU graduate students tutor eighth to 12th graders in the often-challenging subject of math.
Math-Up! is under the wing of a larger nonprofit organization called Grade A Plus founded by Dawson-Threat, now the executive director. Grade A Plus also provides math assistance to younger grades with the help of MU students from various majors.
This year, the American Mathematical Society will honor the partnership with its 2022 Award for an Exemplary Program or Achievement in a Mathematics Department.
What it’s about
One benefit of Math-Up! is giving students enough time to understand material that may be difficult to grasp.
“With 30 children in a classroom, 60 minutes on a subject, that’s two minutes apiece,” Dawson-Threat said.
“If you’re called upon and you take too long to think, (they) go to the next child.”
When children are in an environment like this, Dawson-Threat said it can be hard for their problem-solving skills to develop.
Knowledgeable college students can find ways to make math approachable and understandable for children.
“You kind of have this light turning on with many of the students,” Montgomery-Smith said.
MU graduate student Paul Simanjuntak has been a Math-Up! tutor for five years and said students who stick with the tutoring and attend regularly can overcome their anxiety about numbers.
“They bring their problems and we work on them,” Simanjuntak said. “Or sometimes we just pick some problems and we practice on those.”
Montgomery-Smith said the program shows students what they are capable of.
“You just get people aspiring,” he said. “That’s a really good thing that comes out of it.”
More confidence and skills
Asia Smith is majoring in animal sciences at MU and plans to study veterinary medicine. In high school, she belonged to the Math-Up! program while taking AP calculus.
“It was very difficult for me to learn the content and be confident in my ability,” she said. “I’d be paired up with one of the math tutors that were available, and he would just direct me with the work I was doing and help me be more confident.”
Her mother, Deborah Smith, said the time it took her daughter to complete assignments dropped significantly. She saw her confidence grow as she worked with the tutors.
“She learned how she learns and accepted the fact that just because she doesn’t grasp something as quickly doesn’t mean that she’s not as intelligent as anyone else,” Deborah Smith said. “She knows it’s a process.”
Asia Smith said the skills she learned in Math-Up! have transferred to her college courses.
“When we were doing all these problems and this work with the tutors, I feel it kind of helped me figure out my work flow,” she said.
During her first semester at MU, Asia Smith ran into her former tutors, Paul Simanjuntak and Thomas Hogancamp, on campus.
“I was so proud,” Simanjuntak said about her success. Hogancamp said it was one of the most impactful moments from the program for him.
The math tutors also help intervene when students hit a roadblock, and they go out of their way to be flexible and encouraging.
One mother brought her son and his friends into the program when his straight-A track in math slumped in eighth grade. Dawson-Threat said multiple tutors were assigned to the boys because they wouldn’t separate.
“They were a support network for one another,” she said.
The mother asked the school to retest the students after the tutoring, and their scores improved.
“We’re able to be an advocate for families,” Dawson-Threat said. “When it’s just one mother complaining, it might be ignored. But when we get in behind the parent and we’re able to say ... based on our experience, we think you need to take a closer look. And many times, when they take a closer look, a change gets made.”
More than mathDawson-Threat founded an academic support and enrichment program called For His Glory in 2000. The goal was to provide an educational support space for children in Columbia and give them the time and help they needed to flourish.
It became a community-funded organization in 2013, and four years later, the name was changed to Grade A Plus, Inc. The organization provides tutoring in reading, writing and math to students from a wide range of backgrounds.
The organization works toward student success in and out of school.
“If the only positive role models (students) have is from their family, and if they’re not getting it from teachers, it affects their motivation for learning,” Dawson-Threat said. “Grade A Plus tutors are able to contribute to the number of positive role models in their life.”
Pamela Mulumby’s daughter, a fifth-grader at Our Lady of Lourdes Interparish School, is in Grade A Plus.
“I’m a busy mom. I work and take care of my two girls,” Mulumby said. “Just getting that extra help with schoolwork is good.”
“They’re friends here,” said her daughter, Lyla. “Even if you get all your work done and stuff, you can talk to them.”
Outside the bubble
Math-Up! gives tutors a chance to meet others from various cultures and backgrounds. As the students are learning math from the tutors, the tutors are also learning about the students.
“You learn that not everybody is in the same place,” Montgomery-Smith said. ”I think it exposes the tutors, and actually myself as well, to the people in those situations.”
“There’s a two-way communication that goes on there which is helpful to everybody,” he said.
Simanjuntak said as a graduate student, he is commonly surrounded by other students and professors. He said he realized he didn’t talk to people outside of his bubble much.
“It’s a whole different perspective,” he said about talking with people from the community. “It’s something I never thought I would learn.”
Math student Thomas Hogancamp started tutoring for the program in 2018.
“Your world can get kind of small in graduate school,” Hogancamp said. “It’s a way to interact with the community and do some community service and get to see other people.”