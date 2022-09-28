Honeysuckle Acres was born after a fateful family camping trip.
Sixteen years ago, Nick Kauffman took three of his children to a friend’s farm for a weekend of swimming, milking goats and other rural activities. When one of the hosts offered to show him their beehives, an idea began to click.
Kauffman was so fascinated by the hives that he had invested in his own by the following spring.
“It just became a hobby that got out of control a little bit,” he said.
He and his wife, Renee, started small, but things took off quickly. They shared their honey with friends in a homeschool community and tried new approaches. Within three years, they were producing enough honey to offer it to the public.
The Kauffmans made stops at craft shows and festivals across Missouri and the surrounding states until 2012 when they applied for an LLC and adopted the brand, Honeysuckle Acres.
It was the result of a naming contest, won by their daughter Brittney, who was 14 at the time.
Her prize was free honey, and although she had plenty at home, she happily claimed her favorite — a jar of vanilla creamed honey.
Through the years, the number of hives the family has managed has varied, from 16 in the early years to more than 65, but they have now settled on 25.
Kauffman estimates that up to 180,000 bees live comfortably in just three hives near a field of wildflowers at the family home in Hickory Hill. If you get close to the hives, a surprisingly loud, yet calm, buzzing can be heard.
“I love that sound,” Kauffman said. “It’s kind of peaceful.”
Honeysuckle Acres has become known for its creative variations of basic honey.
At the beginning, Renee Kauffman noticed that flavored honey sticks were popular and suggested a version for the company. Her husband admitted he thought the idea was kind of ridiculous at first, but the flavored honeys are a signature item today.
Among the infused honey flavors are apple, blueberry, cherry, strawberry, passion fruit, watermelon, jalapeno, cinnamon, sea salt, even coffee and chocolate. Fan favorites include the blackberry- and elderberry-infused honeys.
Honeysuckle Acres has also ventured into “creamed honey,” a smooth, spreadable product for bread or crackers. It takes the natural process of honey granulation and flips it on its head, intentionally creating the fine granules that make it creamy.
The creamed honey also comes in multiple flavors, including chocolate, vanilla, jalapeno and coffee. During the fall, the Kauffmans sell a popular pumpkin spice creamed honey. A seasonal mint creamed honey is offered in November.
The hive-to-jar process of making the honey is something Nick Kauffman describes as “pretty basic.”
It starts with the honey supers, or boxes. He removes a few frames and uses a machine to spin the frames and extract the honey.
The honey flows into a spout, through a strainer and directly into a bucket. Kauffman will strain it once more before adding any natural flavors or working with it in some other way, but the process is nearly complete.
From there, the honey is hand-poured into jars and labeled by hand before it’s ready to be sold.
The beekeeping aspect of his business is one of his favorite parts, and although he said he has been stung multiple times, it does not faze him.
But managing the hives is only part of the process for the Kauffman family. It often starts with breakfast and a workout he considers a necessity for the job — one 5-gallon bucket of honey can weigh 60 pounds. Then he heads to the basement for administrative and other tasks.
He may spend the day preparing orders to deliver printing and placing labels on jars, calling stores, checking with customers or making honey.
“I’m the one who’s going to call you and ask if you need to order. I’m the guy who’s going to deliver it to you,” he said. “I’m the one who’s making it, who’s labeling it, packaging it.”
It’s all part of Honeysuckle Acres’ dedication to making the highest quality products possible with no additives, Kauffman said.
“You can probably get honey cheaper, but the quality is not even — you’re not even comparing apples to apples,” he said.
The honey can be found in stores at over 70 locations across Missouri and the country, on the Honeysuckle Acres website or at the Columbia Farmers Market.
Looking ahead, Kauffman said he wants to continue to try new things and perhaps someday get his sons in the business.
He prides himself on making products he would eat with the family. He said he is glad to be making and sharing his honey with his community.
“I just try to provide the very best that there is out there,” he said. “I’d like to think our honeys are second to none. We take great care in what we do. Everything that we buy, we buy the very best within it, and that’s about it really.”