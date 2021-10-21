Cathy and Scott Smith both learned a great deal about farming from their parents.
Cathy Smith grew up in Edgar Springs and Scott in the Ozarks. As they grew older, they took a break from the farming lifestyle when they pursued other careers.
But after they married 15 years ago, they decided to go back to their roots. Cathy Smith was a teacher in Rolla at the time, and her husband continues to serve as the education director for the Missouri Division of Youth Services in Jefferson City.
In 2006, they bought a 40-acre piece of farmland in Bland that was conveniently placed halfway between their jobs. Still, they didn’t know exactly what to do with all of the acreage.
“I said, ‘I want to do something that honors our parents and the upbringing that we had, but I want to do something a little bit different that’s friendly to the environment and sustainable’,” Cathy Smith said.
After taking a trip to a lavender farm in Portland, Oregon, their focus began to crystallize. There, a plant geneticist by the name of Don Roberts taught them what they needed to know about growing lavender.
On the plane ride home, they drafted a long-term business plan for their own property.
“I’ve always loved flowers. Every place I’ve ever lived, I’ve always grown a lot of different types of flowers, but I had never really grown lavender,” Cathy Smith said. “This was like my little experiment.”
In the spring of 2017, with 622 plants in the ground at the start of their journey, Lavender Rhapsody became a reality. It coincided with the one-year marker after the death of her father.
“We dedicated our farm to our parents, who really were our first farmers and teachers for us and instilled that love of land and farming into both of us,” she said.
Her sister, Robin Rogers, is the only other person who works with them, and she said she admires the effort the couple has made to fulfill their dream.
“They learned on their own just by researching and talking to people that already have done it before we ever started planting,” Rogers said about the Smiths.
After starting with 622 plants, they now tend at least 1,600, including Buena Vista, Hidcote, Super, Sussex and Betty’s Blue lavender varieties plus others.
Right now, Lavender Rhapsody products are only available on its website, although they are sold at Tower Grove Farmers Market in St. Louis and Stonehill Winery in Hermann.
The Smiths began by selling fabric products filled with lavender, but eventually the Smiths expanded to offer other items with the lavender they grow.
Cathy Smith makes soaps scented with lavender, rosemary, mint, honey, oat and lemongrass. She also makes bath salts, bath bombs, sugar scrubs, body lotion, candles, eye pillows and sachets filled with lavender.
She said she doesn’t use any palm oil in her soaps, and almost all of her soap, bath and body products have hemp seed oil as an ingredient. She sources ingredients from organic producers to use.
“Lavender is not a USDA-approved crop, so you can’t take it a mill like corn and soy beans and sell it for a price,” Scott Smith said. “It’s like a cottage industry. You have to make products with it and then market it and find a place to distribute.”
Everything down to the labels on the packaging is made in the Smiths’ basement, which has been a learning process, Cathy said.
“I did a business class online. I did a candle-making and a soap-making class online in St. Louis,” she said. “We’d go to farmers markets, and people would say ‘Can you make this? Can you make that?’ And, I was, like, ‘Well, I’ll try’, so that’s how it’s grown.”
Still, the Smiths say growing lavender is challenging.
“It’s hard to grow in Missouri,” Scott Smith said. “They’re real prima donnas. You have to baby them, weed them, make sure you know how much moisture they have.”
Even with online sales, Lavender Rhapsody has accumulated a set of loyal customers who love their goods. Sandra Faneuff said she first encountered them at the Tower Grove Farmers Market.
“I love fresh lavender, so whenever we see anything that’s lavender-related we’ll stop and look,” she said. “I liked that it’s a small business, so that caught my attention, a family-owned small business from small-town Missouri.”
Since then, she has been buying their products and believes their lavender is unlike plants grown on other farms.
“There are many different kinds of lavender, and I like the scent of their lavender,” she said. “I like the natural lavender itself and how it’s incorporated into what they sell.”
In the future, the Smiths say they want to open their farm to the public and allow visitors to pick their own flowers. They also want to propagate more of their own plants and acquire a still to make lavender oil.
The Smiths see a bright future for their business and want to continue educating people about how much lavender can do.
“It’s pretty amazing that just from one plant all the different things that benefit us as people,” Cathy Smith said.