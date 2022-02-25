The way Hilary Aid sees it, the Daniel Boone Regional Library can be as much a “connector” as a place to find books.
One wouldn’t immediately associate libraries with child care support or even yoga classes. But Aid has helped expand the library’s reach to transform it into a place that provides additional services the community needs.
“It’d be a dream come true to have everyone fall in love with books, but everyone is unique,” Aid said. “We all have different passions.”
The library would like to be regarded as a comfortable place to go if a patron needs a passport or help with taxes.
“It’s not just about books,” she said. “This place is a community center.”
Aid is a youth services librarian for the system, and she directs much of her attention to help children discover a love of reading among the books in the library. But there’s more.
During her nearly 20 years at the library, she has planned at least 1,000 programs, scheduled hundreds of tours and community events and coordinated the Books By Snail grant that mails books to rural children during the summer. She helped lead the team that developed bookmobile services for child care centers.
Co-worker Otter Bowman calls Aid a “connector,” with a sharp intuition for bridging people to resources, people to books and people to each other.
“Hilary can read a room like nobody I’ve ever seen,” she said. “In a massive daycare center, she could find ways for kids to feel totally connected to her so that it felt like this great homecoming every time we went.”
‘Books aren’t the only resource’One of Aid’s many tasks at the library is managing a Facebook group she started in 2019 that puts childcare providers and families in touch with social services and other local resources.
“It feels like the best way to help families right now, when I can’t see them as much during the pandemic, is to make sure they know all the resources out there, so they can help each other and connect,” she said.
When the group launched, its members were 30 teachers that Aid knew. Now it has almost 1,000 members, who remain up-to-date with information about free mental health programs, library books about coping with loss, and Sesame Street videos that teach children to learn how to wear masks and more.
“We just tried to be really open to what folks need so that we can direct them to the resources we or others created — or create those resources if we don’t have them,” Aid said.
Since 2014, she has also served as chair and library representative of an early childhood networking committee. Called the NET Committee, the group unites Boone County services to “catch families before they fall through the cracks,” as Aid puts it.
Bowman, who helps with Net Committee meetings, said Aid remembers every single person who shows up and what their organizations need.
“Our jobs are all about connecting people to resources, but books aren’t the only resource out there. Sometimes other people are that resource,” Aid said.
She considers the library a window into the diversity of Columbia.
“It’s one of the few places in town where you can sit and see parents with their children, tutors working with English-language learners and people using the library as a warming center,” Bowman said.
“A lot of people think of a library as a safe, neutral location,” she said. “It’s one of the last places you can go and not be expected to spend money.”
‘Getting kids to love reading’In 2002, Aid had just graduated with a degree in early childhood education and was hired to work in circulation for the Daniel Boone Regional Library.
The library building was still brand new, and the children’s team, which she’d eventually join, was on the brink of a rapid expansion. After she earned her master’s degree in library science, she landed a position organizing services for childcare providers in 2011, including the Bookmobile Jr, a traveling library dedicated to putting books in the hands of children.
In that role, she helped expand the bookmobile program to rural areas, driving up to an hour away each month to deliver teacher resources, puppets and nap time CDs.
“We’d call those centers a week in advance and find out that some kids had siblings coming or needed help potty training,” she said.
The team would gather books and resources with these themes, along with musical instruments and other items. They’d pack it all up and drive out to stage story times in the vehicle.
“Kiddos could crowd in and listen, and teachers could browse for resources or more books ,” Aid said.
The bookmobile program went so well that the library foundation raised enough money for a second vehicle — the Book Rover.
This mobile service allowed the traveling library to reach more centers, especially ones serving lower-income families.
Although the pandemic has scaled back these activities, books can still be delivered to child care centers. Story times for the vehicle have been paused, but child care providers can still chose from a variety of books and resources and have them delivered by the bookmobiles
Families can also pick up “book bundles” with a collection of fiction and nonfiction books on a themed topic.
As a member of the library’s children’s team, Aid also helps organize programming so families can share stories together.
For instance, a new program called 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten includes a chart with 100 empty spaces to fill every time a child reads a book. After the first 100, they have the chance to take a celebratory photo with a sticker sheet and a book to keep.
The challenge is also an invitation for family members or schoolmates to take time to share the joy of stories together, Aid said.
“We’ve had crews come in with older siblings who are too old for the program but still want to be in the picture,” she said. “And, of course, they get to because they were the ones who who did most of the reading to their younger sibling.”
A similar group summer reading program facilitated by child care centers encourages reading practice outside the school setting – also with coveted sticker incentives. Every time the children read with their group, they can place a sticker on a poster. Once the poster is filled with stickers, the group gets books and incentives for the classroom.
The fun part for Aid is seeing children recognize the library logo on the posters, thus associating the library with fun.
“When they’re able to make those connections from something as simple as a sticker chart, which kids love, it makes the library feel like a safer place when they see that logo out in the world or come here,” she said.
“I just love that that’s the sort of thing 2-year-olds notice,” said Aid, who’s on a quest to get teens and adults stickers for their summer reading programs.
Pandemic pivotingAlthough Aid misses baby story times and other library events, as well as interacting with kids and teachers, she’s proud of the way the library has pivoted during the pandemic.
“We remapped everything,” Bowman said. “We deliver books to 52 places each month, and we had to completely redo the whole schedule and play around with how we were going to provide that service.”
Two years ago, the library received a grant to professionally record videos of Aid and other children’s team members leading story times as well as music, movement, and fun recipes guides. These videos enabled the library to immediately shift to remote engagement.
These simple instructional videos where Aid demonstrates the steps for making borax crystal snowflakes or Kool-Aid scented Play-Doh have helped parents teach and entertain their kids.
The library even packages materials into “take and make kits” for families to pick up and use as they follow the instructions. A muffin-making set, for example, includes cooking materials and questions for families to discuss their favorite foods and and the memories related to food.
These packages aren’t just for kids either. The library also offers bundles of activities for teens and adults, including kits for relaxation , memory jars and candle making. Virtual services for everyone include ebooks, audio books and TV shows on the library’s many apps.
Behind the curtainAid is quick to share credit for these innovative programs with the rest of the children’s team, as well as the entire library’s staff.
“There’s a lot that goes into all of this,” she said. “I don’t do anything by myself. It takes a whole team.”
Chad Dooch, a lieutenant with the Columbia Police Department, helps provide a safe environment at the library during his off-time. After witnessing everything that goes on behind the scenes for over a decade, Dooch describes the library almost as if it were a magic show.
“Everybody sees this beautiful building out front, but behind the curtain, there’s just so much that goes into providing these resources that people just don’t really see,” he said.
Bowman said people who believe the library is just a place that holds books haven’t been to the library in years.
“So much of what we do is geared by community need,” she said. “The way that we’ve pivoted our services during the pandemic is an example of how fluid and dynamic libraries are.”
Aid said the value of the library speaks for itself: “You don’t have to explain why it’s really cool to have these free resources because when you put toys in a comfy area and watch kids play, explore, and learn, the kids are already showing why it’s so amazing to have this at their fingertips.”
Anyone who spends time with Aid knows that, if they need anything, she will always direct them to the library.
“People in my life joke about it,” she said. “But I can’t help myself. I always say, ‘yes, go and see.’ Your local public library has got you.”