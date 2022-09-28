If You Go

What: Reborn Co. hand-poured candles

Who: Owner David Johnson

Where: Five Pound Apparel, Blu Skies Salon, Steam Punk Alley, other outlets in Springfield and elsewhere

Contact information: 417-612-8411/24 Industry Road, Suite B, Rogersville, MO 65742

Website: rebornco.net

Details: Reborn Co. sells a range of candles, including one for each season and a line of military-inspired scents.