When Stephanie Rosskopf had her first child, followed by twins 15 months later, she needed to get creative about summer activities.
She wanted to get out of the house with her kids but was looking for a reasonable play strategy.
A plan occurred to her: Why not visit all 49 city playgrounds managed by Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department?
That summer, the Rosskopf family visited as many playgrounds as possible.
A few years later in 2018, Parks and Rec turned the Rosskopfs’ personal adventure into a challenge for the community called Visit Your Park Playgrounds Safely Challenge. It encourages children and their families to get out and experience what Columbia playgrounds have to offer, plus win prizes along the way.
The city of Columbia maintains 75 parks — now 49 with playgrounds after the addition of the newly renovated playground at Rock Bridge Park — as well as 60 trails.
Last year’s challenge, its fourth to date, was held from May 17 to Labor Day. Those who joined could visit 10 parks for a small prize. Visiting 20 or more earned participants up to five entries in a grand prize drawing for a $100 gift certificate from the Parks and Recreation Department.
The department provides a tracking system for families to follow but relies on honest self-reporting when completing the challenge.
A bright idea
Coming up with the challenge was a rewarding experience, Rosskopf said, and became a way for her family to contribute to the community in a new way.
It started after Rosskopf came up with the idea for her own children and then shared it with a group of other moms known as MOPS, or Mothers of Preschoolers. They were all searching for ways to entertain their families over the summer, and the park challenge sparked interest.
Rosskopf thought it would be convenient to compile a list of all parks in Columbia for her MOPS group, so she reached out to the city for guidance. The city was quite receptive, she said, and even suggested a few incentives to help them visit as many parks as possible.
“I know it’s an honor-system type of thing, but they took it and ran with it and we got a great program for it,” Rosskopf said.
For her, the challenge has been a great opportunity to recommend improvements of the park, making the overall experience for Columbia residents better at the parks.
“Focusing on families and our neighborhoods is a great investment,” Rosskopf said. “It really shows that Columbia is a wonderful community. It is very responsive and interactive.”
How to get involvedThe challenge tracking sheet is released each year on the Parks and Recreation Department website and must be filled out for each child before the first visit.
The tracker allows families to document all the parks they visit, as well as add their comments and suggestions for park improvements. At end of the challenge, the sheets are submitted to the Parks and Recreation Department office in person, by mail or by email at parksandrec@como.gov.
One summer, 48 parksLast summer, Shane Winter and his son, Andrew, 9, were ready to take on the entire list of city parks.
“One thing we realized was on the really nice days we should try to hit two or three or maybe even four parks in a day if we had time,” Winter said.
“On the really hot days near the end of the time you had to visit all the parks, we might just hit one park and do something really quick, but still make sure it counted.”
At the end, they had visited every playground in the challenge, working with strategies they developed over the summer to complete it.
“It was a neat, fun memory,” Winter said.
During their fourth challenge, Andrew and his dad decided to give the experience a twist.
An “American Ninja Warrior” fan, Andrew would take gear with him while his dad built a “course” in the park and served as a commentator for his son’s accomplishment.
“So just like on TV, I would say, “We’ve got Andrew Winter here and he’s from Columbia, Mo.!” Or, I’d make up goofy names (for him),” his dad said.
At times, Andrew would ask his father to be the contestant or invite other kids to join them, but most of the time, it was just the Winters’ adventure. They have no plans to stop entering the challenge.
“I’ll keep doing it until he doesn’t want to do it anymore,” his father said.