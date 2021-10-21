At the beginning of the year, Hannah and Ryan Campbell began looking for land in northeast Missouri where they could live and farm.
After finding a listing for a blueberry farm in Brashear, the couple decided to make the move from Oregon to Missouri. In April, the Campbells became the newest owners of Lost Branch Blueberry Farm.
“We’re just grateful the Lord blessed us for the opportunity to take care of it.” Hannah Campbell said.
Lost Branch Blueberry farm in Brasher, 6 miles east of U.S. 63, covers more than 28 acres of land with multiple fields of blueberries and raspberries, an herb garden and a small section for asparagus.
Established in 2004, the blueberry farm was originally owned by a neighbor, Robert Price, who now mentors the Campbells through the church and the farm.
“I wanted to make better use of the acreage we had, to be better landowners, if you will,” Price said.
Price decided to sell the land and move into his teenage home next door with his wife’s father. When making the decision to move, Price wanted to ensure that the right people took ownership of the business.
“We wanted to have the right family,” he said. “This family has a lot of enthusiasm, and they’re hard workers.”
Every summer, customers are given access to the farm to pick their own blueberries and raspberries, charged by the pound. This year, the farm was operational from June 20 to July 19, and customers gathered 7,836 pounds of blueberries, Hannah Campbell said.
Berries are weighed and priced at $3 a pound. Visitors can also opt to pay $6 a pound for pre-picked berries.
Blueberries are the main attraction at the farm, but raspberry and blackberry bushes are also available as “U-Pick.”
The entire business operation at Lost Branch Blueberry Farm happens in the backyard of the Campbells’ home. The family does not own a store front or sell to other businesses.
Hannah Campbell runs a Facebook page for the farm where she publicizes hours when the farm is open — every day except Sunday during the season — along with availability of other crops, such as asparagus bundles.
During the public picking season, the Campbells awaken early to take care of their four children and get the blueberry fields ready for visitors. Customers are then welcome to pick as many blueberries as they like.
Becky Pike made three separate trips to Lost Branch Blueberry farm this season, and she has been a supporter of the farm for multiple years.
“I went with my kids when they were younger and even though they’re teenagers “ Pike said.
With unfortunate timing this year, the Campbells discovered root rot on the blueberry bushes in the front lot. The bushes were fighting phytophthora, causing the root rot and damaging the plants.
To allow the new bushes to grow, the Campbells filled large gallon plastic bags with soil to create an above-ground system and prevent further spread of the fungus.
The blueberry and raspberry plants must be kept above ground for six years to keep the fungus from reinfecting the bushes, Campbell said. The blueberries and raspberries grown above ground will debut during the 2022 picking season.
Campbell expressed interest in planting grape vines in the future to diversify the products available at the farm.
“Not this coming year, but probably the next year we’re going to save space for grapes,” she said.
After the successful first season, the family is excited to see what kind of growth is ahead.
“We’re willing, with customer support, that this will become a big berry farm, and we’ll have blackberries and raspberries and be able to provide a really nice thing for the community,” Campbell said.