When the Martin Brothers Winery opened in 2014, it needed to set itself apart from the other wineries in Hermann.
Originally a wine producer, the business instead narrowed its focus to mead, arguably the world’s oldest alcoholic beverage.
Mead, essentially fermented honey and water, stole the spotlight.
“It kind of helped us stand out,” said Derek Martin, general manager of the Martin Brothers Winery.
“We’ve had people come out here from St. Louis and Columbia that had never been to Hermann, but they came out here because they heard about our mead.”
The quiet, grassy acres around the winery provide a pleasant escape for city dwellers venturing to Hermann. While other wineries play music and have lively wine tastings, Martin invites visitors to bring picnic blankets and books to read in the quiet country surroundings.
“The property that they have there is absolutely beautiful,” said Weston Holtmeyer, a customer of the winery since it opened. “You go to the Martin Brothers and it’s just really peaceful, really relaxing. It’s just nice to go there and enjoy being by yourself.”
Martin Brothers Winery was founded in 2009 as a small, pilot operation. By 2014 when the doors officially opened, the winery had moved away from wine production and was making up to 1,000 cases of mead per year. By early 2020, production was up to 6,000 cases per year.
The winery sells the mead to restaurants in St. Louis, along with almost 100 local stores across the state. Most of the mead sells for $25 to $30 a bottle.
“What makes us unique is that we focus on traditional meads,” said Linda Cohen, who manages the wholesale side of the winery. “All of our wine is entirely honey-based. So there’s no grapes at all, there’s no fruit, and we don’t use any spices.”
The process of making mead goes back almost 8,000 years, before grapes were fermented to produce an alcoholic drink.
The flavors of mead set it apart from traditional wine. Using different types of honey can yield a different flavor profile. The flagship mead for Martin Brothers Winery is made from wildflower honey, for example. It is the most common type of honey, but each type of flower can create a distinctive flavor.
“We’re trying to highlight the harvest of the honey, no matter what kind of honey it is,” Martin said.
Even as it expands, the company remains in the family with two brothers. Martin’s oldest brother, Patrick, worked for wineries in Hermann and was responsible for coming up with the idea to produce mead.
Derek Martin became the general manager in 2016. He has a background in mechanical engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology. Yet even without formal business training, he adapted to the new role.
“Luckily, within engineering, the only thing you’re really missing is the personal aspect,” Martin said. “I was on a collegiate design team for my entire duration at (Missouri S&T), so that helped me with that team dynamic.”
When he shows up to the winery each day, he never knows exactly what he’ll end up doing.
Some days, he intends to work on licensing or payroll, but he ends up helping with the mead-making process.
“That’s why I love what I do here. Every day’s completely different,” he said.
Martin’s arrival in Hermann was mostly a coincidence. He was born in St. Louis and grew up in Arizona, but his parents always wanted to retire in Hermann. When he was 10, they did make the move.
That led Martin to Missouri S&T, but he decided when he graduated in 2016 to return to Hermann and join the family winery.
Martin’s father was an entrepreneur, and he influenced his son’s decision.
“My upbringing made me always want to be my own boss,” Martin said. “I love engineering and I still use it today, but being my own boss was more interesting to me.”
During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Martin Brothers Winery had to limit production somewhat, but they’re on the recovery side of the equation now. Martin is looking to expand both production capability and the number of employees.
Something in the distant future might be owning a farm where they can keep bees and develop their own signature honey. Overall, Martin said wants to diversify their production to keep bringing customers back for the mead.
“We’re trying to continue to grow what we do because it’s definitely a niche within the wine industry,” Martin said. “A lot of people definitely seem open to fermented honey because it’s unique.”