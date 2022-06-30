William Payne owes his company’s success to COVID-19.
Payne said he has the pandemic to thank for his post-retirement boom. He initially opened Cuttin’ Up Custom Meat Processing, a local red-meat processing facility based in Leeton, at the start of the pandemic. He soon expanded his business into a facility nearly four times as large.
His first facility was a small building of about 1,800 square feet. Now, he operates an 8,000-square-foot facility.
“I’m one of the few people who says that COVID was a good thing, because that’s what thrust us into this,” Payne said.
He said he worked to open his business to help local farmers.
“Local families were having a hard time getting their animals scheduled at a local butcher,” he said. “And most of (the current processors) running are booked out for a year.”
Payne said when his company opened, it only processed deer. After expanding the facility, it began processing beef, pork, lamb and bison to assist struggling farmers.
He said after processing more animals, he expanded his facility and moved into the new building in November.
Processing in his blood
Payne was raised in South Carolina, where his processing experience began.
“As a youngster, my first job was to pour a handful of feed on the ground so you could shoot (hogs),” he said. “I’d help process. We used to hang our meat salt-cured up in the barn.
“I’ve been around that all my life, but not to this extent of what we do today. When you’re around something more and more, you begin to fall in love with it. It’s kind of wild how all this came about.”
Before Payne left South Carolina, he owned a cabinet business. After he sold it, he retired and moved to Missouri.
Even after living in Missouri for 10 years, he said the view never gets old.
“It’s just the beautiful openness here in the Midwest,” he said. “It’s just breathtaking for me.”
How it all started
Payne said he discovered the need for deer processors in his new area, so he talked his son into joining him to start Cuttin’ Up.
“We began in a tiny building. We did farm kills for about a year. It’s very labor intensive, it’s very hard,” Payne said. “We’re killing this cow and skinning, gutting and splitting on the farm. We have to bring it back, and our facility wasn’t really set up.”
With its original building only 1,800 square feet, Cuttin’ Up struggled to process more than a few cows a day. It was in November that Payne opened the new building for operation, allowing for three times as much to be processed.
“We decided that we either had to keep working hard for pennies or build a new facility because the need was there,” he said.
He said the business dynamic between himself and his son makes the company better. The two have their arguments, but they also get along.
“Every parent’s dream is to make sure their child has it better than they did. It’s my goal as a parent,” Payne said. “I built this place for him, for his future. I’ve lived my life. I’ve had a good life. I’ve done well. Now, it’s his turn, and it’s been fun helping.”
Deer season dedication
During rifle season for whitetail deer in mid-November, Cuttin’ Up devotes all its time to processing deer.
“There’s a lot of people in the Midwest that depend upon the harvesting of the deer that they get every year to feed a family,” Payne said. “We put a lot of time and effort into scouting and getting and killing the deer that you want to eat. It’s kind of like eating a bull versus a cow. There’s a big difference in the taste of the meat.”
Because of supply-and-demand-chain disruptions, Payne said the cost to begin building his company doubled.
“We bought a lot in advance knowing that the construction material was going to go up quite a bit,” he said. “It took us roughly six months to get it in. That’s been the biggest struggle — getting supplies to build the place, the machines and everything else.”
What kept him going through the sourcing supply issues was the ability to assist his community by selling meat to those in need. He was also driven to help support his son’s well-being.
“We overshot our original budget by 30%, which is something we couldn’t control,” Payne said. “It was the determination as a father, trying to make sure my son has a future.”
Next step: Expansion
Patrick Westhoff, the director of the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at MU, said he has seen increases in many production costs for agriculture.
“It’s been a problem with having available supplies,” Westhoff said. “And prices the farmers are willing to pay.”
Payne said his company employs seven people. Cuttin’ Up receives daily calls requesting scheduling for processing, and the facility picks up new foot traffic every day, he added.
“We’ve got four qualified butchers. and I’ve got three ladies that are phenomenal (who) work well with the public,” he said. “They know their job, they know what they’re doing. It’s simple customer service — that for me is key.”
The next step for Cuttin’ Up is expansion, and Payne said he is confident the facility has a strong foundation for future growth.
“We’ve already started sitting down and drawing and dreaming. A lot of everything you do comes from dreams,” he said. “We’ve got an idea of what we want to do. We build and we grow.”