Mexican restaurant for Muslims sounds like a niche market, but MedMex Cafe owners Edgar Guevara and Yousef Darkhalil thought the idea would appeal to plenty of people.
After four years of business, their bet has paid off.
“A taco with gyro meat is one of my favorite things,” said Cooper Green, a repeat customer. “You can’t get it anywhere else.”
You certainly can’t get their dishes anywhere in Columbia, and the owners believed this would set them apart from the crowd.
An unusual friendship
The history of the restaurant at 2609 E Broadway is the story of an unlikely friendship — one that began in 2007 after Darkahlil and Guevara met doing construction work in Kansas City.
They both immigrated to the United States in 2001, Guevara from Mexico and Darkhalil from the Palestinian territories. As Guevara’s boss, Darkhalil was impressed by his work ethic, and the two soon bonded over their shared experience as immigrants.
As new friends, they were eager to share their cultures’ food, but there was a problem: Darkhalil couldn’t eat many of Guevara’s favorite dishes because they included pork, a staple of Mexican cuisine.
As an observant Muslim, Darkhalil follows the Halal diet outlined in the Quran, which describes how food should be prepared and how animals should be slaughtered. Pork is completely off limits, so Guevara had to get imaginative with his cooking.
“In Mexico, we use pork for everything, whether it’s carnitas for tacos or lard for frying,’’ Guevara said. “So when I started cooking for Yousef, I had to figure out ways to substitute, like cooking with vegetable oil instead of lard.”
Ultimately they cooked up an idea along with their favorite dishes. In 2010, they wagered that a Halal-Mexican restaurant would put an interesting spin on classic Mexican and Mediterranean dishes and attract a wide range of customers.
“We stumbled onto this idea and basically said, ‘OK, let’s do this joint venture on this fusion so somebody could come in and get both worlds,’” Darkhalil said.
Launching the restaurant
Eventually Darkhalil started a business called Greenback Construction that would give him the capital to put their idea in motion.
Guevara spent the years after coming up with the idea jumping among various kitchen staffs, but he always dreamed of opening his own restaurant.
With Darkhalil’s help and his own hard-earned money, the two became 50-50 partners. Eight years after hatching the original idea, they opened their doors in 2018.
Guevara is the head chef, managing a staff of eight and helping run a smoothly functioning kitchen. Darkhalil uses his business experience to steer them in the right direction. After four years of hard work, they say they are still going strong.
Although the restaurant has been a success, Guevara noted that it was not without challenges.
“The main issue was my English,” said Guevara, who chose to speak to the Missourian in Spanish. “I had to use Yousef or my kids to get a lot done.”
Despite their differences, Darkhalil believes one reason he and Guevara bonded was because of the similarities between the Mexican and Palestinian cultures. Those similarities are evident in the kitchens of both countries.
“You can go anywhere in the Arab world and find a two-meter high spit of chicken or beef roasting, just like what Mexicans do with al pastor (pork),” Darkhalil said.
Kitchen fusion
Their menu features an array of Med-Mex dishes from burritos to hummus. Customers are invited to mix and match, whether it be a gyro torta, or quesadillas with a side of falafel.
Jay Pilkington, a cafe regular, said he loves the food and especially appreciates the service Guevara provides as the day-to-day manager. At the time he was eating a Mediterranean lentil soup with a side of vegetable tostadas, the dishes he loves because of their freshness.
“Last Christmas, I got all my coworkers gift cards,” Pilkington said. “It’s really quality stuff.”
Although Darkhalil deals mostly with the business side of things, he said he isn’t afraid to get into the kitchen and was eager to talk about the quality of the food.
“Probably the only place I see fresh guacamole is when Edgar makes it,” he said. “If we don’t have avocados, we don’t have guacamole. We try to make everything fresh.”
Customer Justin Smith says he comes for the fusion.
“Mexican or Mediterranean, you can’t go wrong here,” Smith said.
Guevara and Darkhali take great pride in the distinctive character of the restaurant.
“In the Arab world, if you invite someone over they have to eat something,” Darkhalil said. “So for me, my food is a way of sharing that culture.”
The shared cultural experience is evident in the restaurant, Guevara said.
“For people who haven’t tried Halal food or Mexican food without pork, this is a place where we can share that,” he said. “I’ve had the privilege of presenting the [true] Arabian taco.”
Open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Call 573-442-8727.
Erik Galicia contributed to this story.