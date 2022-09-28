Melancholy Roasting, a cozy coffee shop in Ava, was started by two brothers, Caleb Carmichael and Matthew Picking.
They had always wanted to open a business together and chose a coffee shop so they could roast their own beans for customers. The brothers taught themselves how to do that in Matthew’s garage before they began to sell coffee.
“We probably went through hundreds of pounds of coffee starting out, trying to get everything right,” Caleb Carmichael said.
The two moved to Missouri from Florida, and Caleb lives in Ava, while Matthew lives in Springfield.
The coffee shop sells coffee and espresso, as well as signature lattes and other drink favorites, including tea, cocoa, Italian soda and hand-squeezed lemonade.
The brothers also bake and sell scones. The most popular scone is a vanilla scone with lemon glaze, but they also make blueberry, strawberry, chocolate chip with espresso glaze, cranberry with white chocolate, and pumpkin scones with vanilla glaze.
The Treehouse and espresso blend are the two most popular medium-roast blends, Picking said, and the Cavern Blend is the most popular dark roast.
The brothers began with a venue at the farmers market and opened Melancholy Roasting in 2018. They get beans shipped from 13 countries, including Peru and Guatemala.
Picking said the coffee is quite fresh because the beans are roasted in the back of the store. Coffee is sold in the front of the shop, through other businesses and online.
Melancholy Roasting makes the coffee in small batches, putting between 7 and 10 pounds in the roaster to keep a close eye on the beans. They can also adjust the process so the coffee tastes just the way they like it.
They have recently upgraded to an electric coffee roaster that roasts five times more coffee and is more efficient than the machine they were previously using. The machine tosses the beans around while heating them evenly, so each bean gets the same amount of heat.
Each batch of coffee beans takes 15-to-20 minutes to roast using a fluid bed air roasting method.
When the beans are roasting, they crack open and release a hull called the chaff. Each bean loses 15% to 25% of its weight after the moisture evaporates, and the higher the temperature, the darker the roast.
Brianna Hendrix began working at the shop a year ago and said she likes being able to practice her latte art.
“I get to use a lot of creativity,” she said.
Melancholy Roasting values its customer’s needs, Picking said, and the brothers do what they can to meet those needs.
The shop is plan to expand and create more seating areas for their customers.