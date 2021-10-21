Business Details

What: Lebanon Candle Company

Who: Melissa Cleland

Where: 32420 Pine View Drive, Lebanon, MO 65536; check the website for a list of stores where the candles are stocked or shop online

When: Shop online or during normal business hours in stores

Contact information: 573-586-8579; lebanoncandleco@gmail.com

Website: www.lebanoncandle.com/