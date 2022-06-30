It’s been almost 50 years since Eli and Anna Weaver opened Weaver’s Country Market just outside Versailles, and it’s still running strong today.
One of the oldest Mennonite-owned businesses in the area, Weaver’s sells bulk food items and local produce, including Missouri-grown peaches and apples, local honey, spices, jams, jellies, chocolates, candies, frozen pies and breads.
A large portion of their selection comes from the 125 or so local vendors they work with. This approach helps them stock close to 5,000 different items, many coming from the area. But their goal isn’t to expand.
“We’re original, let’s put it that way,” said Leroy Weaver, the current owner and son of Eli and Anna Weaver. “We never set out to be the biggest.”
Instead, Weaver’s Country Market continues to stand the test of time by being personal with customers and providing products you won’t find at your average supermarket.
For example, the market buys honey from three vendors, one located just three miles away.
“They’ve got nice people and a wide selection. It’s that simple,” said Marjorie Morgan, when asked why she comes to Weaver’s. Morgan has been buying from Weaver’s since around the time it opened in November 1972.
Entering the store, customers are met immediately with the aroma of local spices, from cinnamon to smoked paprika and garlic seasoning. The packed shelves are easy to navigate with help from an employee.
“We try to provide customer service and personal service as much as possible,” Leroy Weaver said. He said he was just 5 years old when his parents opened the market and he began working behind the counter as a teenager. Interacting with customers is nothing new for him.
“I’ve grown up (in the business),” he said. “I’ve never punched a time card in my life.”
You can sense the building’s age right away and see how little has changed over time. The original wood flooring is over 100 years old and was moved in two pieces from a nearby coal mine in the 1930s.
Within the 10-mile radius of the market are 90 other small businesses, many owned by Mennonite or Amish families creating a tight-knit sense of community.
Amish families use horse-drawn buggies to get to the store.
“By virtue of their transportation, they’ve got to be compact. So, they depend heavily on each other and their businesses,” Leroy Weaver said.
“It’s just more of a hometown feel,” said Dina Dunklee, executive director of the Versailles Chamber of Commerce. “You don’t feel the rush of everything being stacked on top of each other. I think people come down here to go through the Mennonite community for the experience more than anything.”
While Weaver does use electronic communication and drives a car, he asked not to have his photograph taken.
“Simplicity is largely behind it,” he said, before joking that he’s always been camera-shy.
Different families have different approaches when it comes to their beliefs, but the key ideas of simplicity and peace bring them together.
MU Professor Caroline Brock teaches a class about Amish communities, which split from the Mennonites in the late 1600s.
Both spring from the same Christian movement, but the Amish tend to dress “plain,” avoid use of any technology and remain more remote from the larger world.
“I think there’s kind of an emphasis on humility,” she said.
“If you see a group of people in a photo, you’re automatically going to look for yourself,” said Brock, who identifies as Mennonite herself. “I think there’s that kind of de-emphasis on self and more of an emphasis at the community level.”
The community has helped Weaver’s succeed for almost five decades. While Leroy Weaver appreciates the busy days for the bottom line, he said he has more fun on the slower days when it’s easier to walk the small aisles.
“We’ve got not the biggest amount in volume, but we’ve probably got more different selections than maybe some other stores do,” he said.
This wide selection isn’t easy to achieve.
“It’s not like we can go to a central warehouse and get our things. It’s a challenge,” he said.
“That’s the reason why we come to these places, because they’ve got oddball stuff,” said Doug Wood, another customer. “Stuff you can’t find anywhere else.”