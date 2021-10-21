For years, Jon Ortmann considered woodcrafting a hobby and nothing more.
Then a friend asked him to create, or turn, a wooden pen. Before creating his first pen, Ortmann made larger wooden items like cabinets, but he fell in love with the simplicity of crafting pens and decided he wanted to make more.
As woodcraft started taking up more of his time, Ortmann and his wife, Debbie, knew they either had to spend less time on their hobby or dive in and start a business. They leaned toward the latter, and Ortmann Woodcraft was launched.
In 2013, Ortmann began making pens to sell at local fairs, but he and his wife continued to work their day jobs in Cape Girardeau.
As orders became more frequent, it was increasingly difficult to juggle both, so they decided to take the leap.
“We either needed to scale this back some or turn it into a business,” Debbie Ortmann said. “We were doing so much with the woodworking that it was taking over.”
In 2017 they received an order to create 1,000 handcrafted pens and letter openers for former President Donald Trump’s inauguration. This helped kick start their full-time business.
“At that time we we were making maybe 10 or 20 pens, and when she said 1,000, I was like, are you kidding me?” Jon Ortmann said.
“One thing led to another, and we got the contract to do the pens and letter openers.”
The Ortmanns were invited to the inauguration as special guests. This caused their business to quickly explode.
Now the couple owns 25 acres of land in Patton. {%%note} {/%%note}Together they purchased an abandoned farm and transformed it into a shop and home.
They do not hire any employees, which leaves every order up to the both of them. Customers can reach them on their website or through their Etsy page.
Ortmann Woodcraft offers various styles of pens from daily writing pens to fountain pens. A pen starts at $29.95 and is made from a variety of woods including walnut, red oak and maple.
In addition to pens, the Ortmanns create cutting boards, charcuterie boards, home decor and custom items such as plaques. Ortmann Woodcraft’s fan base has even spread internationally with customers from the United Kingdom, India and Australia.
“They make cutting boards that are just incredible for us,” said Keith Seyer, plant manager for Smokin’ Brothers in Cape Girardeau.
The Ortmanns have worked with Smokin’ Brothers, a Cape Girardeau business that sells wood pellet grills, for three years. The Ortmanns make spatula handles and grid handles for the business.
Almost all the wood the Ortmanns use is reclaimed wood that has either been damaged, already fallen into disrepair or was removed from its original location.
Over time, the couple has learned how rewarding business ownership can be, but also how challenging it can be, too.
“When you work for yourself, you have the tendency to constantly work,” Jon Ortmann said. “It never stops.”
There have been many nights when he and his wife have worked 24-hour shifts to finish orders, he said. About 20 orders are completed per week.
“When it’s your own baby, your own business, you put everything into it,” his wife added.
Yet no matter how long the work days, the Ortmanns have always worked together as a team. To create a handmade pen, for example, he does the turning and she crafts the fine details.
Both of them can actually perform all tasks necessary to make their wooden products and can even switch roles if they need to.
“It’s so nice to have someone that complements you so well that you are able to bounce ideas and bounce work off each other,” Debbie Ortmann said.
Before the pandemic, Jon Ortmann taught wood-turning classes in his shop and hopes to start them again soon.
In the future, the Ortmanns would like to make larger projects like tables and reach more customers around the globe.
“This really is the American dream, and it’s kind of fantastic,” Debbie Ortmann said. “We absolutely love it. Even on days when it’s really hard, we wouldn’t trade it, that’s for sure.”