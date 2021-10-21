For 14 years after he left college in 1968, Mervin Wallace hunted for native flowers in Missouri.
It began as a hobby, but a few decades later, it would become the way he met his wife and started the Missouri Wildflowers Nursery southwest of Jefferson City.
The wildflowers nursery opened in 1984 shortly after he met his current wife Ginny, then a botanist for the Missouri Department of Conservation.
He also read the influential book, “Bringing Nature Home,” by Douglas Tallamy, which emphasized the importance of growing native wildflowers to preserve the ecosystem. The book was published in 2007, decades after the nursery opened, but it solidified Wallace’s business purpose.
“I was a plant person from the beginning, … but I couldn’t put my finger on the real reason why, why I should sell native (flowers),” Wallace said. “So when I read his book, I said, ‘this is the reason for selling native plants.’”
Over the years, the nursery has expanded to grow more plants, hire more employees and launch its own website and a spring catalog.
The 50-acre property off U.S. 54 holds 16 greenhouses, a barn for seed sorting and storage, 6 acres of natural plants, an office and shop where customers pay for their purchases.
There is also a large pond that supplies all the water the plants need.
The business sells starters and fully grown Missouri wildflowers such as blue lobelia or butterfly weed, as well as native grasses, tree starters, shrubs, vines and seeds.
In addition, the business sends a spring catalog to customers, and the shop sells shirts.
During the peak selling period between March and October, selected plants are taken to farmers markets in other cities.
Wallace spends most of his time traveling around the state collecting and buying seeds, leaving much of the day-to-day, hands-on work at the nursery to his 14 employees.
Daily tending
Daily work involves cleaning and separating seeds by loading them into large machines. The nursery workers also tend to the plants in greenhouses and shade structures, built partially with old license plates and political yard signs.
During the off season in November and December, the staff cleans seeds that have been collected from plants on site and others across the state.
In January seeds are planted in pots and then placed outside, a recent change in the growing process. Plants used to be put in a cold room, but Wallace realized that having the seeds go through the natural ebb and flow of winter weather better mimics how native plants grow naturally. This new process results in better growth in the spring, he said.
A day at the nursery varies, according employee Dietrich Jakobi. The most common tasks are weeding, watering, pruning, collecting, cleaning, groundskeeping and filling customer orders.
“There’s a lot of different things to do, and there’s never a shortage of something to do,” Jakobi said.
Fall is the time of year to collect seeds, clean them and get them ready for the mixes, which roll out in a couple months.
“The time for people to seed in their plants is in the winter,” Jakobi said.
Passion for plants
Wallace has a long history working with plants. He grew up gardening with his mother on his family’s 55-acre dairy farm in southwest Missouri, just north of Aurora.
He went to the School of the Ozarks, now College of the Ozarks, where he earned a degree in biology and then taught high school chemistry for three years at Reeds Spring High School. His first wife, Carol, was also a teacher.
Wallace left teaching to work for 10 years at the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory testing blood. During that time, his first son, Marcus was born. When his son was only 2 years old, his wife Carol was killed in a car accident.
After that, Wallace became unhappy with his job at the public health laboratory and left to pursue his passion for native plants. A naturalist at the Conservation Department introduced him to Ginny.
They married a few years later, and while she worked as a botanist, he used his newfound free time to take a year of graduate school at the University of Arkansas, studying botany. He also took a course on plant propagation at Lincoln University before applying for his business license at the Missouri Department of Revenue.
Shortly after obtaining his license, he started the nursery. Over the decades as the popularity of native plants has spread, the nursery has introduced new plants, added greenhouses and increased its sales.
According to Wallace, a testament to the growth can be seen in the way he filed his revenue statements. In the beginning he filed them annually, and now he has to file every week or at least every other week.
Looking for balance
Nursery employee Amy Tyler recognizes the importance of native plant life to the nation’s food supply.
“I think it’s overlooked a lot of times by people,” she said. “They don’t realize how important it is to keep these things going in our beds and in our fields. Without these pollinators we don’t have crops, we don’t have food.”
She also sees the importance of balance between native wildflowers and popular garden center plants.
“I know there are heirloom plants that we all have in our yards and we’ve always had since our grandmother was young — the lilacs, the peonies,” she said.
“I’m not against that by any means. I still have my mom’s plants and grandma’s plants still growing, but I have a lot of pollinators also, so you don’t have to go 100% all native.”
Customers like Margo Simon also recognize the value of native plants. She discovered the wildflower nursery at a farmers market in Kansas City.
“I just didn’t know it until I found this place really that there’s so many things that are native here,” Simon said.
“It’s really important to continue to plant what’s already here rather than introducing new species that could potentially not be so great,” she said.
The future of the business is bright as the nursery prepares for its fall 10% discount sale. Wallace hopes native plants continue to be popular in home gardens, especially with the rapid loss of natural prairie in Missouri.
“There’s just a lot less (prairie land) than there used to be, and there is all kinds of room on people’s yards and properties to grow native plants,” he said. “You can make a difference if you’ve got 100 square feet in your yard.”