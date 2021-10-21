Tom and Pat Hooper began their journey with pewter 25 years ago when they wanted accessories to hold their American-made fragrance oils, bath salts and incense.
The decision to add a metal foundry to their business was based on customer requests to have accessories for their incense. The metal they would choose for their work was no accident. Pewter was the perfect candidate because of its low melting point and malleability.
“We could make some of these things out of brass or bronze, but then you end up having temperatures to melt brass and bronze of 1425 to 1450 degrees or so,” Tom Hooper said. “The environment created by that just didn’t jibe in the same building.”
The fragrance and incense business could only thrive with a metal able to be worked at a lower temperature. Thus the Hooper’s pewter journey began.
First, the Hoopers needed the perfect space to accommodate their newly added pewter business.
Soon afterward, they moved from Sacramento, California, to Louisiana, Missouri, to start the pewter foundry. In 2015, they moved to Ste. Genevieve.
“We found a building we could actually live and work in that fit the space requirements we needed, the amenities we wanted,” Pat Hooper said.
Now settled, the Hoopers are creating handcrafted heirlooms under the brand of Astral Sea Limited — or ASL Pewter.
ASL Pewter makes a variety of pewter pieces, from mugs to flatware, salt cellars, goblets, candlesticks and plates.
“We’ve adjusted what we make to fit what people want or what they’re asking for,” Tom Hooper said. “We’re small enough that we can make those adjustments.”
Pewter has a deeply rooted history in America. In the early Colonial period, pewter was a more affordable option than silver. It cost less because it was easier to make.
The low melting point and the malleable nature of pewter contributed not only to its price, but also its shorter life span. But it remained popular in Colonial households into the 1800s.
When the Hoopers started, they acquired molds through auctions and online sales. They were able to use mug molds from the 1700s, spoon molds from the 1600s and medallion molds from the late 1800s.
Not only were they valuable as antiques, but many offered insight into the periods when they were made.
In 2000, the Hoopers bought a foundry that had originated around the turn of the 19th century in Pennsylvania. That prompted them to bring historical ToTo context to their designs, making simple items like spoons, candlesticks and tableware that were common in early America.
“It kicked us into doing early American reproductions,” Pat Hooper said.
The process of heating and casting pewter within an early American context requires it be melted into a liquid, then poured directly into a mold and left to harden. Since the melting point of pewter is so low, it can even be done over a campfire using a crucible to hold the metal.
After pouring the pewter into a mold, the piece is left to set. Finally, it is ground around the edges to achieve an even finish and polished for a clean, shiny look.
“The good news is, if it doesn’t turn out, we can melt it back,” Pat Hooper said.
Completing a single piece can vary in time from minutes to hours or even days. Having the shop just downstairs streamlines the Hoopers’ mornings and daily activities.
Adding color to their pieces sets ASL Pewter apart. The Hoopers have recently started painting details on their pieces to enhance them.
Frequent customer Deej Dambrauskas said she owns a “gorgeous” set of wine glasses with painted details.
“You know it’s a limited edition, and it’s beautiful, and I use those mugs every night,” she said.