Brittany Woodson isn’t a step-mom — she calls herself a “bonus mom.”
The term came up in a conversation with her bonus daughter, 11-year-old Laila.
“I was just joking one day with my step-daughter, and I said, ‘I don’t think you’re a step-daughter because I don’t want to squish you, I don’t want to step on you,’” Woodson said. “I like bonus mom better.”
When she married her husband in 2019, she had two sons and he had one daughter. Since then, they’ve had two sons together.
According to a 2016 Pew Research study, one in six children in the United States lives in a blended family. Divorces and remarriages are increasing in the country, which can contribute to the number of multiple families coming together as one.
Creating families — whether through a marriage or adoption — can be tricky, but it’s important to focus on the health and well-being of the children, according to Colleen Colaner, an associate professor of communication at MU.
Communication was the biggest factor in successfully blending their families and creating a healthy household, Woodson said.
Colaner agrees: Language is important in family dynamics
“The name that we give people really reflects and affects that relationship,” she said. “So if I’m saying, ‘Hey kids, meet your new dad,’ that’s very different from like, ‘Hi, I have a friend that I’ve been spending time with, and this person is really special to me and I’d like you to meet him.’”
Colaner and Woodson shared other tips about navigating difficult situations.
There’s no one right answer“It’s really just being responsive to everybody’s needs, and knowing that you’re going to have to create this one-of-a kind way of approaching it based on the idiosyncratic needs of the family,” Colaner said.
“Bonus kids” might be the right term for some, she said, while others might prefer the common “step-kids.”
It’s important to be open with the child about what’s going on, giving them all the age-appropriate information necessary.
“Obviously there are boundaries,” Colaner said. “We can’t disclose everything, but it’s giving them sufficient information so that they can understand what’s happening and then allowing them to feel their feelings.”
Plan a difficult conversation
She shared one popular tip for difficult conversations: Have them in the car when you’re five minutes away from home. That way, all parties are facing forward without intense eye contact.
That conversation has the potential to last only a few minutes, she said. After arriving at the destination, the child has an option to go inside and end the discussion or sit and talk for a longer one.
Collaborate, don’t competeAnother important notion is to focus on collaboration rather than competition.
One family might take a side against the other, Colaner said, or there may be an emphasis on which one is the biological child and which is not.
Parents should focus on creating a loving network that centers around the child, Colaner said.
Every family is differentRace can often play a role in family dynamics. This is true for Woodson, who is white.
Her husband and bonus daughter are African American, and three of Woodson and her husband’s children are biracial. Their oldest son is white.
“Every blended family is going to be different,” Woodson said. “Our challenges aren’t going to be the same as other people’s challenges. You just have to navigate them to the best of your ability.”
Communicate oftenIn Woodson’s family, communication with her husband and children has been the most vital factor in creating a healthy household.
They began by introducing the kids and spouses to each other one-on-one.
“Don’t try to step on the (other) parents’ toes and remind the children that you want to be a part of their life, but you’re not trying to replace their other parent,” she said.
“They know their biological parents, they have relationships with them, and they know that we’re not trying to take away that.”