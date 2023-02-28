While rural areas sometimes face difficulties involving access to medical care, MU Health Care has stepped in to help nearby communities.
Boonville and Mexico are just two Missouri communities that have been rocked by hospital closures in recent years. Boonville’s Pinnacle Regional Hospital shut down in January 2020, and Mexico’s Audrain Community Hospital suspended services in March 2022 before closing permanently in September.
Gigi Quinlan McAreavy, director of economic development for Boonville and Cooper County, said there was no warning.
“They came in and shut the doors that day,” McAreavy said.
MU Health Care came to the table. In Boonville, a new family medicine clinic opened shortly after the hospital shut down. A multi-specialty clinic is also under construction there and is set to open in a few months.
In Mexico, MU opened an urgent care and family medicine clinic this past year.
A report by the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank released in September 2022 calls higher education institutions and hospitals anchor institutions “because of the multiple ways they are tied to place.”
“Unlike corporate headquarters or manufacturing facilities that can pick up and move, higher education institutions and hospitals stay put,” the report concluded. “Their business operations further solidify the connection between them and the regions they are in.”
Being labor-intensive, higher education and health care are large employers in a community, the report continued.
An economic impact report released in March 2022 showed MU generated $5 billion for Missouri’s economy during fiscal year 2021, supporting close to 50,000 jobs. According to that report, MU Health Care and academic medicine generated $2.1 billion in economic impact.
MU Health Care is “the largest health system in mid-Missouri, with more than 6,000 physicians, nurses and health care professionals in over 80 specialties who care for more than 240,000 patients a year from each of Missouri’s 114 counties,” according to the economic impact report.
While the openings of clinics cannot compare to the economic impact of the hospitals that once operated in Boonville and Mexico, McAreavy said Boonville alone lost 100 jobs when its hospital closed, and the MU Health Care presence has helped.
Eric Maze, MU Health Care spokesperson, wrote in an email that, since opening last summer, MU Health Care’s Mexico Urgent Care location and its Family Medicine Clinic have hired and now employ nearly 30 team members combined.
“In Boonville, the new multi-specialty clinic is expected to employ at least 30 people when the facility opens in 2023,” Maze wrote.
Diane Jacobi, a Family Medicine physician who worked in Mexico’s hospital and now works at the town’s university’s clinic, said MU “filled a big gaping hole that was there.”
“Their timing did very well for us,” Jacobi said.
Mona Brownfield, a physician at MU’s Family Medicine clinic in Boonville, said knowing there’s a good health care system does a lot as far as impacting who will come open their businesses in town.
Kawasaki Motors, which opened a plant in Boonville last year, will be opening a fourth assembly line and moving up to nearly 450 jobs, McAreavy said.
“People want to move somewhere where there’s a good health care structure,” Brownfield said. “They’re not going to move there if there’s not going to be health care available.”
Jacobi said MU picked up for its Mexico clinic several of the staff who worked at the hospital that closed. MU hired all of the nurses, front staff and a nurse practitioner.
“It’s pleasant to see that,” Jacobi said. “We’ve got some of the local people that are able to continue to work here locally. And we had top-quality people at Audrain, so they were good at capturing those people.”
Jacobi added that the arrival of the clinic in Mexico has helped business in town. The clinic has attracted a good volume of patients, and she said she sees up to 10 cars in its parking lot on weekdays and weekends.
“Those cars, they’re not just coming from the local Mexico population,” Jacobi said. “They’re also coming from some of the outlying areas.
“I’m sure Walmart’s getting more business, and I’m sure our town is getting more business because people are coming in to see MU Health Care in Mexico and then stopping by and having lunch or going shopping.”
The clinic in Mexico is able to provide some of the services to patients they would otherwise need to find in Columbia. When the multi-specialty clinic opens in Boonville, it will do the same.
The requirement to travel from Mexico or Boonville to Columbia is something that can hinder health care for many.
“A lot of people delay their health care,” Brownfield said, adding that those patients might say they don’t want to drive to Columbia but then ultimately have their conditions worsen due to waiting.
“And a lot of the older population in Cooper County just simply can’t get to Columbia,” Brownfield said. “They don’t have a ride or they don’t drive on the interstate. So that delays a lot of care instead of when they would have more access to it if it were local and available.”
The people in Mexico also miss the ability to stay local, Jacobi said. With MU stepping in, locals now have access to X-rays and lab services during operating hours throughout the week in Mexico.
“On Saturday at 2 o’clock, they fall and they hurt their wrist, but they don’t have to drive all the way to Columbia,” Jacobi said.
McAreavy echoed the sentiment. While she still must tell people who ask that they will have to travel to Marshall, Sedalia or Boone County for the nearest hospital, McAreavy said MU Health Care’s operations in Boonville open several doors.
“Anytime you get something that is going to help the well-being of the people, the workers, that community is going to open up more economic doors,” McAreavy said.
“Having this here is really going to help the community as a whole. And any company that’s opening is going to look at it as a plus. There’s nothing negative about this opening.”