Situated along the Missouri River in New Haven, Mo., is a small distillery with a big history.
Over a decade ago, three friends and members of the New Haven Brew Club for more than 25 years decided to open a distillery after they retired.
As it turned out, managing a distillery was more than three retired friends could handle, so they passed the operation onto a new generation — Keith Mayer, Tara Steffens, Catlyn Miller and JT Mosley.
The catch? The new generation took on the job in exchange for no pay and poor hours. They blended, labeled, corked and cleaned, all while working full-time jobs.
While they have since quit their day jobs, work at Pinckney Bend hasn’t gotten any easier.
“I think the best part about this industry is there is no ‘typical,’” Steffens said.
Under the new leadership, a small-town distillery that sold just one product — American gin — has grown over the past 11 years into a thriving business that now distributes spirits in five states. Pinckney Bend produces five types of gin, vodka, three standard whiskies and four specialty ones.
But the distillery has always considered itself a “gin house with a whiskey problem,” according to CCO Keith Mayer. While gin may not be among the top sellers in supermarkets, Pinckney Bend works to build a community for those who prefer its taste over vodka, whiskey or rum.
Gin wasn’t as popular back in 2011 when Pinckney Bend first opened, and starting off with a single product proved difficult.
Since then, the distillery and the team behind it have embarked on a mission to get others to realize that gin is an amazing spirit worthy of premium craft.
“When we came out, gin wasn’t a big part of the market,” Mayer said. “So it hasn’t really been getting a lot of attention. But it’s actually a really fun spirit. And especially when you’re able to use all these really neat natural botanicals, which is what we do.”
What also sets the distillery apart are two canned gin cocktails — the first of their kind in Missouri and the second in the nation.
The first cocktail is the award winning “Perfect Gin & Tonic,” made with American gin and tonic syrup. The syrup has a bolder taste and is more complex than commercial tonic water, and has been specially developed at Pinckney Bend to harmonize with the flavor profile of a companion gin.
The other canned cocktail is “The Hibhound,” made with hibiscus gin, grapefruit juice and tonic syrup.
Inside the distillery, every day looks different, with a list of jobs needing to be done, depending on what type of spirits they’re working on.
Each type has a separate set of materials, tools and procedures, and requires precision and attention. Their days are filled with bottling, canning, mashing, labeling, distilling and serving customers.
Customers can visit and experience the products by the glass or through a curated tasting experience. The Tasting Bar experience costs $15 and offers a walk through of six samples and the customer’s choice of a 6-ounce signature cocktail.
The distillery also serves its two canned cocktails for $5 each for customers to sip outside on the patio.
Mayer emphasized that all the awards in the world wouldn’t make up for the incredible Pinckney Bend team, and the work they have put in over the years to create a memorable tasting experience for their customers.
“And I mean it, all the liquor in the world, there’s no making up for the fact that when you have a really good crew to count on, you can do a whole lot of stuff that you wouldn’t imagine that you want to do.”