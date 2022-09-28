What started as a hobby for Robert and Lois Mueller became a passion — and then a prospering business along the Hermann Wine Trail led by their son, Jerry Mueller.
Thirty-five years ago, the couple purchased an 85-foot acre farm in New Haven that Röbller Vineyard now occupies.
The Hermann Wine Trail is known around the country for its collection of wineries, but reviews of the region's wines consistently refer to them as too sweet.
Röbller Vineyard prides itself on holding fast to the European tradition of wine production in an industry that has become more and more sales-focused. They grow, ferment and bottle all their wines in-house, understanding the chemistry and needs of every varietal.
"It's about understanding your land," Jerry Mueller said. "That translates into what we end up bottling at the end."
The business sells wine across a spectrum of tastes, from the Land Grant Red, a full-bodied red, to the fruity white Vidal Blanc.
During a visit to the winery, visitors can taste individual wines or opt for a wine flight: four curated wines that showcase their best varietals. This experience can be amplified with a cheese flight or picnic pack featuring local Cool Cow Cheese and Schubert's Summer Sausage.
Through the years, Mueller said he has worked to develop a discriminating palate, one of the biggest challenges winemakers often face. In order to produce high-quality wine, a winemaker must be able to accurately taste, smell and identify the flaws within certain batches.
Extensive travel, connecting with other winemakers and tasting wines from around the world have allowed Mueller to polish the art of winemaking. Travel has also helped Röbller define what it is today.
According to Mueller, Italy is the mother of good wine, producing wines longer than the United States has been a country. As the top wine-producing country, Italian winee is praised around the world for its viticultural diversity, a feat Mueller wants to replicate.
"Italy has over 3,000 indigenous grapes," he said. "And each one is on a neighborhood-by-neighborhood basis."
He mimics that same grapevine diversity on a much smaller scale in his winery: Mueller plants three different grape varietals but treats them as if they were a single grape. This process creates a singular tasting wine with every harvest, he said.
Mueller is not only invested in his winery and the legacy his parents are leaving behind, but the American wine industry as a whole. Winemaking is about understanding the earth and how you can use the resources at hand to create something special, he said.
“I think the real goal [in winemaking] is to say, Hey, don't make it be such a business, learn the grapes, and figure out what they can do," he said. "And I think if we can get more people on board with that, it changes the outcome of the industry.”