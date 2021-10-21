Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, Ranjana Hans operates the Raw Roots Turmeric stand at the Columbia Farmers Market. She sells a variety of products from tea to syrup, all made from three herbs that she grows in her backyard.
The most prominent plant Hans grows is turmeric, a perennial flowering plant that is a member of the ginger family. It is rich in curcumin, a chemical proven to offer health benefits through its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
She also grows ashwagandha and tulsi, both natural adaptogen immunity boosters.
Hans grew up in northern India where she learned the millennia-old practice of Ayurveda, which roughly translates to “study of life.” It encompasses a number of healthy living practices, including yoga, meditation and a diet that incorporates natural herbs and other ingredients.
When Hans moved to the United States, however, she could find these ingredients in powders or capsules, but not in their raw forms.
“I was looking for something raw, something which is coming right from the plant that I can use in my daily life,” she said.
So she decided to grow the herbs in her backyard, hoping to provide more people with the various health benefits they can provide.
When developing her products, Hans said she spends several months experimenting with the ingredients to ensure maximum nutrition. One of her more popular creations is Himalayan sparkling lemonade, which contains fresh turmeric rhizome, roasted cumin, green mint, Himalayan salt, ginger powder and javitri.
Anna Thorne, a part-time employee who helps out in Hans’ garden on weekends, said she has incorporated many Raw Roots products into her daily life.
She drinks the sparkling lemonade each morning to improve her digestion throughout the day. She also puts cinnamon turmeric paste in her coffee and tea to help with inflammation, while she said ashwagandha paste has improved her sleep.
“It’s, like, access to a new kind of product that we haven’t had here before,” said Jill Rostine, a frequent Raw Roots customer who had been looking to improve her nutrition.
Hans said she currently has between 800 and 1,000 plants growing in her garden but wants to ramp up production by finding more land and setting up a manufacturing plant.
Turmeric in particular is a warm-weather plant with a seven to 10-month harvesting cycle, so growing it has proved challenging in Missouri’s seasonal climate.
Hans said she hopes to remedy this with a larger greenhouse that she plans to use during the winter.
“I see there is more demand for these products,” she said. “They are very, very beneficial in the body.”