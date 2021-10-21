Historically, elderberries have not been a mainstream commercial crop. This is something that an elderberry farm based in Hartsburg called River Hills Harvest is hoping to change.
The elderberry offers a number of nutritional benefits. Rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, it can help regulate blood sugar and rid the body of free radicals. .
River Hills — along with various growers as partners — produces and distributes a wide range of elderberry-based products, including juices, jellies, cordials and gummies.
“Elderberries have been used for medicine for thousands of years,” said River Hills founder Terry Durham.
“We’re just trying to bring this really healthy native plant back into popularity again.”
Durham has worked in organic farming since his days studying agriculture at MU in the late 1970s. He worked his way through school at the Foremost Dairy Research Center.
“After I was out of school, we bought the farm here, and we started working toward developing value-added products,” he said.
“We tried to promote that as a way for people to make more money on their small farms because it’s hard to grow large volumes on small farms. You have to take what you get and add more value to it.”
River Hills has established a robust support network for local growers across the country, holding conferences and providing online courses to educate farmers about growing, harvesting, processing and marketing elderberries.
“All different types of farmers are growing elderberries,” Durham said.
“They all have different sets of skills that have worked in their own industries, so they can bring that knowledge into the elderberry. It helps us accumulate more knowledge on how to manage and take care of them in the best ways.”
The other pillar of River Hills’ elderberry endeavor is its collaboration with MU Extension. Since the late 1990s, the Elderberry Improvement Program has conducted medical and horticultural research related to elderberries.
Recently, studies have focused on the fruit’s antioxidant properties as a potential treatment for conditions such as prostate cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.
In recent years, the elderberry market has grown substantially. Nellie Boyt, who works at Clovers Natural Market in Columbia, said River Hills’ juices, cordials and jams regularly sell out.
“There’s definitely been a lot more interest in elderberries over the last five to 10 years,” said Cody Struckhoff, who acts as director of marketing at River Hills. “Our market is pretty diverse.”
This increasingly diverse market includes bars that use elderberry as an ingredient in their drinks, as well as chiropractic offices that carry elderberry-based vitamins and supplements.
Looking to the future, Durham said he hopes to see this crop continue to be adopted by more growers in order to meet the increasing demand across the country.
At the moment, the United States imports 95% of the country’s elderberry products, so there is still a market niche that can be filled by local growers.
“We have growers all over who are beginning to make new products out of elderberry — from California to Connecticut to New York to Florida,” he said. “We have this collection of different people that are making great elderberry products that we bring into our River Hills brand.”