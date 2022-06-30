Susan Schapira walks into Rocheport General Store and Cafe every day with a fresh, handwritten menu.
Schapira, the owner of Rocheport General Store and Cafe, 202 Central St., said she writes the menu around the ingredients the restaurant has that day.
There are a few staples, such as grilled cheese sandwiches, quiches and paninis, and she always offers coffee, beer, wine and other drinks.
Only when customers pick up a copy of the day’s menu do they know exactly what to expect. Schapira, who is also the cook, said she likes to adapt the menu to the circumstances.
“One time I ordered a case of yellowfin tuna, and glazed doughnuts came instead,” she said. “So, it’s nice to be able to be flexible and adjust what you’re doing.”
Thursdays and Sundays at Rocheport General Store are special: 5:30 p.m. on Thursday signals the beginning of locals night, when Schapira and her staff prepare a single dish for customers. They have prepared Mexican lasagna, beef filet, chicken enchiladas and other dishes in the past, without repeating themselves.
The restaurant serves brunch and mimosas on Sundays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Schapira said she plans to offer appetizers, drinks and live acoustic music on Sunday afternoons from 4 to 6 p.m.
She moved to Rocheport in 1997 and ran a popular restaurant called Abigail’s for about 20 years until it closed last July.
Rocheport General Store opened in 2006, and in early 2021, owners Diane Dunn and John Zondca asked Schapira if she could help out as a chef on Fridays.
Fridays turned into weekends, and eventually, Dunn and Zondca handed the business over to Schapira last June.
Schapira said bringing in business at Rocheport General Store has gone well because the town is a big tourist spot along the Katy Trail, a railroad turned bike trail that traverses Missouri.
“We get people from St. Louis and Kansas City,” she said. “A lot of our business during the week is people from Columbia or people … walking the [Katy Trail], biking the trail. I also have a little bit of a following that has come over from Abigail’s.”
Father and daughter Dwain and Margaret Sliger of Foristell came for lunch during a five-day bike trip along the trail from its western terminus in Clinton to its eastern end in Machens. Margaret Sliger is a student at St. Louis University and said she and her father were biking the trail during her spring break.
She ordered the turkey and Swiss panini, and he ordered the turkey quesadilla.
“It’s a great place to stop and eat and rest,” Dwain Sliger said.
Allen Griffin lives in Rocheport and said he likes the quaint, small-town environment of Rocheport, and he said he would recommend the restaurant as a “good change of scenery” for those who live in Columbia.
“The menu here is always changing,” he said.
Schapira said she has worked to maintain the restaurant’s relaxed atmosphere since she took over. She also sells antiques, which line the walls and countertops of the restaurant until they are sold.
She said she has a few more goals for the near future, possibly expanding the hours to Mondays and Tuesdays, getting to the point where she can assume more of a management role and continuing to bring in the community “to have some good food.”
“It’s … a neighborhood place to be,” Schapira said. “I think we fit in well to provide great food and beverage for those visiting town or just passing through.”
Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday and Tuesday. Call 573-698-2282.