Bluegrass music has always been a part of Jerry Rosa Sr.’s life. His uncle was known as the father of bluegrass music in Missouri and played mandolin professionally during the 1950s and ‘60s.
Following in his uncle’s footsteps, Rosa was set on purchasing the same mandolin his uncle used, a classic Lloyd Loar Gibson instrument. A signed Lloyd Loar mandolin can be worth more than $250,000.
One day in 1983, Rosa drove to Nashville from Missouri to buy a Lloyd Loar Gibson mandolin from a seller, only to find out the cost would be $12,500.
That was just too money, Rosa thought. While driving home, Rosa decided he would build his own instead.
“I started building them almost instantly after that. Actually, I bought a little book,” Rosa said. “I read that book cover to cover eight times before I built my first instrument, and it took me about one solid month to build the first one.”
Once he did, he began to get requests to repair string instruments, as well. Eventually, he began building them to sell.
Thus, Rosa String Works was established nearly 40 years ago. He opened his shop to repair, restore, customize, build and maintain old and new stringed instruments.
He says with pride that he has honestly never had a stringed instrument come into the shop that he couldn’t repair or maintain.
In 1998, Rosa moved to his present location at 21102 County Road 7560 in Newburg. The property itself is vast, with several farmhouses on the site. Customers who travel to get their instruments repaired can actually stay at the ranch while they wait for repairs to be completed.
Rosa will rent a a two-story ranch house for $85 per night for a single person or a family. The rate for a second couple is an additional $50 per night.
He has a motto proclaiming that he can build or fix any stringed instrument smaller than a piano.
Since the business was founded, he has repaired thousands of instruments and built between 40 to 50. He can build and repair guitars, violins, basses, fiddles and, of course, mandolins.
His orders come from around the globe, with customers either shipping instruments to his shop or bringing them in personally, some driving long distances to do so.
“They’ll drive from Georgia (or) Washington. They’ll drive from anywhere and bring them here,” he said. “I mean, there’s plenty of other repair people around, so they like what they see, I guess.”
He has built much of the equipment he uses, and he handcrafts every piece of an instrument, sometimes taking up to two days to make one.
For every single instrument he builds or repairs, he uploads the process onto his Youtube channel, which has more than 67,000 subscribers.
Rosa’s friend and frequent customer Bruce Robinson said his mandolins are unlike any other.
“If you look at a topography map, which has hills and valleys, on the backside of those mandolins, there’s a very specific pattern to the way they get thinner and thicker and around the edge, and he does it so great,” Robinson said. “He’s done so many that his mandolins have a distinctive sound.”
Rosa once made a custom 10-string mandolin for the late Carmine D’Amico that was showcased at the National Guitar Museum in New York City. It received praise from the museum curator.
“He said, ‘That’s the most beautiful instrument I’ve ever seen in my life,’ and he’s the curator of the museum, so that was pretty nice,” Rosa said.
Apprentice Caleb Mills said there’s never a dull moment at Rosa String Works.
“You never know what’s going to come in next,” Mills said. “We’ve had some crazy, silly things done to instruments, like people gluing on parts of yard sticks and toothpicks. You never know what’s going to come in the door and what’s going to be wrong with it.”
Rosa also gives mandolin lessons, and his students often win national competitions. He said he teaches students ranging in age from 8 up by using the Nashville number system.
“It’s completely different,” he said, “It’s taught totally with common sense and with just basic understandings, rather than the complicated note structure that most people teach instruments with.”
Rosa, now 66, has been dedicated to instruments for almost four decades and to music for his entire life. Because he has arthritis in his hands, he said he can no longer build custom instruments and will not accept shipped instruments. But he is willing to repair any instrument for whoever comes into his shop in person.
His love for instruments and warm personality do not go unnoticed.
“He’s just a really dear friend and a brilliant luthier,” Robinson said. “I’ve known several, and I’ve never known anybody that was as versatile as Jerry at fixing everything. He’s just honest and as nice as the day is long.”
Mills is able to witness Rosa’s attention to detail and knows that he takes everything he does quite seriously.
“Jerry is 100% on everything, and it doesn’t matter if it’s a big thing or a little thing, it’s all 100% the whole way,” he said.
Rosa said he does plan to retire in the next couple of years, but he wants to continue doing what he loves until that day comes.
“I’ve had some amazing things happen,” he said, “It’s been a pretty cool ride, really.”