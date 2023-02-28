Small Business Development Centers of America clients generated $7.6 billion in sales last year, nationwide.
Missouri Federal District 4, which includes Boone County, saw an increase of over $12 million in sales for 2021, with just over $50 million approved capital funding to propel businesses forward in 2022.
The Missouri SBDC is comprised of business counselors dedicated to helping small-to-midsize businesses continue to bolster their success and drive their sales upward. Consultations and counseling are confidential and offered throughout the state by individual experts.
“Our mission is to educate entrepreneurs, business owners and the workforce to realize success,” said Sherry Noller, the SBDC associate state director.
“We do that through offering personalized and extensive services from our knowledgeable and helpful professionals who are focused on business success through one-on-one counseling and coaching.”
Noller said the SBDC chapter in Missouri is unusual in its partnership with MU and other higher-education institutions.
“We not only have employees and centers through MU Extension, but we also partner with many other universities, community colleges, as well as chambers and economic development organizations to host our other centers across the state,” Noller said.
This ensures that SBDC is able to offer all of its services in a manner where folks can access them, Noller said.
The SBDC sees a lot of people who need help to better understand their finances, she added.
This could be through an understanding of financial statements, helping customers see how the money coming into their business is being used and showing them how to communicate what those financials mean if they need to go to a bank for a business loan.
Marshall Stewart, former vice chancellor for extension and engagement, said the biggest thing to know is that the SBDC is a federal government (organization).
SBDC partners with other universities and community colleges, as well as small and medium-sized businesses to help them grow, he said.
“The biggest takeaway is that SBDC and the University of Missouri Extension are able to help businesses scale and employ more people in the state of Missouri,” Stewart said. “Getting people good jobs. Having people have a quality of life where they can support their families and do it in a way that is better than the last generation.”
Mora Technologies is one such product of Missouri SBDC services. The small business specializes in creating automation to help with industrial processes and to aid in their efficiency as well.
Both owners, Colby Thrift and Adam Haney, have extensive engineering backgrounds and they decided to start their own firm after the idea came from one of their superiors. Then, Mora Technologies began its journey.
To start, Thrift and Haney discovered Missouri SBDC after a simple Google search inquiring about business training. From there, they were quickly set up with a one-on-one coach who gave them an itemized checklist of steps that needed to be accomplished to get their idea up and running.
The pair credits their business coach, Kelly Asbury, with helping them craft a business plan and conduct market research to better understand how their business could serve its customers.
“Kelly challenged us with what she said:, ‘You need a business plan and you need to vet out that this concept has legs — that it’s going to be a viable business model,’” they said.
Within six months, at the beginning of 2020, both Thrift and Haney quit their engineering jobs for their entrepreneurial pursuit. In the early stages of their business, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.
“During COVID, they started giving training away for free,” Thrift said.
The pandemic was challenging for businesses worldwide, but the SBDC was able to help those small businesses continue to stay afloat amid the uncertainty.
According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, 62% of establishments worldwide received a COVID-19-related loan or grant tied to rehiring or maintaining employees on payroll. Noller said her team at SBDC stepped up and became a go-to resource for small business owners.
“We started offering webinars about two to three times a week on how to prepare for these things,” Noller said. “We were trying to help people, as much as possible, be prepared upfront.”
The Missouri SBDC continues to offer webinars and in-person lecture-style training. Their upcoming seminars include a Zoom class about reading and understanding financial statements Feb. 28 and a webinar about how to win government contracts on March 1.
The Missouri SBDC Columbia office is located at the Parkade Center, 601 W Business Loop 70.
More information about business courses, one-on-one coaching and other Missouri SBDC programs can be found at sbdc.missouri.edu