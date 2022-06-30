George Luebbering is a sixth-generation farmer who has been working on a farm as long as he can remember.
“My dad always called it a genetic defect, wanting to farm,” Luebbering said.
But it’s getting harder to do what his family has done since the mid-19th century.
Amid growing pressures in agriculture, more than 12,000 Missouri farms disappeared between 2007 and 2017. Rising prices of land and equipment often force small farmers to either grow only the most lucrative crops or back out of the industry entirely.
Those threatened by these economic pressures run the gamut from newer organic farmers to traditional small farmers who are trying to maintain roots planted deep in the soil.
Here are the stories of three farmers who sell their products at the Columbia Farmers Market.
George Luebbering
Luebbering, a man rarely seen without denim overalls, ball cap and diesel-stained hands, has been working on his property for 37 years.
The farming operation includes chickens, shorthorn cattle and Berkshire hogs in Koeltztown, southeast of Jefferson City. Luebbering’s wife, Shirley, helps run the business end of the farm.
The cattle, once raised for dairy but now for beef, are the farm’s most profitable resource. The Luebberings sell the meat through their company, Tender N Tasty Beef, and they also have set up an outlet at the Columbia Farmers Market for the last three years.
In 2006, Luebbering made the tough decision to close his dairy operation. He’s far from the only small Missouri dairy farmer to make that decision in the last 20 years. According to a University of Missouri study, between 2001 and 2021, the number of commercial dairies in Missouri fell by 72%.
“I miss milking cows, but that’s the way of life,” Luebbering said.
Now, the Luebberings say they are worried about recent changes to Country of Origin Labeling laws. These laws originally required retail meat to be labeled with the country where it was produced. Congress repealed the labeling requirement for some meat products in 2015.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, these products include ground and muscle cuts of beef and pork. Without mandatory country of origin labeling, imported meats that are repackaged in the U.S. can still be labeled a “Product of the USA.”
“(Imported) meat comes over here, gets mixed in with ours, dilutes our price and gives them the premium price,” Shirley Luebbering said.
With their limited number of workers, she also said it can be difficult for the business to find time to focus on marketing and social media.
Luebbering nearly strayed from his family’s legacy when he went to school to become a diesel mechanic. He returned and started cropping on the side.
Ultimately he bought his father-in-law’s farm in 1991 and decided to build his own dairy operation in 1997. His brother inherited his grandmother’s farm, a property first homesteaded in 1886.
“You always want kids to take over, but to a certain extent, you can’t blame them for not wanting to,” Luebbering said. “My daughter would like to work on the farm, but she works for the state and gets health care.”
Luebbering said he struggles to afford his own health care.
“I really question why I want to do it sometimes, especially this morning,” he said. “It’s definitely not for the money. But we keep doing it. Somebody’s gotta do it.”
Despite the hardships, the Luebberings hope they can pass on the family legacy to the next generation. Their son-in-law works as a hired hand on the farm, while even the youngest children in the family seem to have a budding interest in continuing the business.
“We’re training the next generation,” Shirley Luebbering said.
Jim Thomas
Another central Missouri enterprise vulnerable to today’s farming challenges is Share-Life Farms in Marshall.
The 10-acre farm is owned by Jim Thomas, property belonging to his family since 1929.
Share-Life Farms is certified organic, which presents additional challenges.
“It’s a lot more labor intensive,” Thomas said, especially for vegetable farmers.
According to the Rodale Institute, a nonprofit that advocates for organic food production, the biggest difference between organic and conventional farming is the production process.
Conventional farming relies on chemical intervention to fight pests and weeds, while organic farming relies on biodiversity and composting.
This means that organic farmers cannot use the many widely available pesticides that allow for higher yields.
“One person can get over a lot more ground conventionally than you can organic,” Thomas said.
Yet for farmers like him, farming organically is not just a preference — it’s a necessity.
His interest in growing food organically began in 1980. His wife has a medical condition that causes her to react to many of the pesticides applied n conventional farming.
Thomas and his wife attended a meeting held by organic farmers that year and became convinced that the organic route was the solution for them.
From that point forward, his notions about farming changed.
“I didn’t think we had to poison everything to survive,” he said, “So I started looking for a better way to farm and to raise crops.”
He has grown only organic produce since then.
Liz Graznak
Happy Hollow Farm, another certified organic farm in mid-Missouri, has been in operation since 2007, and it has grown substantially since then.
Owner Liz Graznak cited a number of financial difficulties related to being both a small business owner and a certified organic farmer. To address those concerns, the farm invites consumers to participate in its Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program.
CSA supports her small organic farm year-round. In exchange for the financial support members provide through the CSA, Graznak sends them fresh produce grown on her property during the growing season.
“You’re trading one thing for the other,” she said. “You’re saying yes, ‘I want to support a local organic farm that employs local people.’ And yes, ‘I want to support the organic aspect of that farm instead of buying produce that got shipped here from 3,000 miles away, and all the fossil fuels that it took to do that, and all the unfair labor practices that it took to grow that food.’”
Graznak first learned about a CSA program in graduate school in New York. Concerned about where her food came from, she decided to join.
“Being a member of that farm, my whole world just totally opened up,” she said.
With her time at the CSA as inspiration, Graznack was determined to establish a farm of her own back home in Missouri to share what inspired her.
One challenge for farmers is the start-up cost, which often pose a high barrier to entry. Farmers need to organically grow their products for three years in order to become certified.
“I will be out of debt, like when I’m 70,” Graznak said.