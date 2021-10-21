When Donna Putnam began raising border collies and training them to herd sheep, she would often come home with wool scraps.
Putnam decided to take a spinning class to learn how to use the scraps to make and sell yarn. That prompted her to decide to leave Kansas City and buy her own sheep farm
“I just had to leave the city,” she said. “It’s like, no more! That’s it for here.”
In December 2013, Putnam and her husband, Bob, moved to a 35-acre property in Holden they call Spinning Sheep Fiber Farm. In less than a year, the farm was operational and the couple had a flock of Finnsheep for shearing.
Of the 35 acres, 24 acres of pasture are used for her sheep, alpacas and chickens. In addition to the farm, Putnam maintains two beehives and a personal garden.
Each summer she hires a company in Texas to shear her sheep. After bundling and washing the wool, it is carded or combed into sheets or strips. The thicker the strip, the heavier the weight of the yarn.
The wool can be dyed before or after it is ready to be spun. Putnam takes the clean wool and submerges it in a tub of water and vinegar. She then adds Sabreset dye in the color of her choice.
The wool is now ready to be knitted into bags, coasters, rugs or shawls. The price of her items varies from $16 for a wool coaster to $300 for a rug.
In addition to her fiber art, Putnam also sells lambs she breeds in late fall that are born in April. Putnam’s lambs sell in the $300 range, but price of feed has increased, so the sale price is likely to increase also.
Putnam said she puts a lot of effort into bonding with her sheep and alpacas to ensure healthy growth. Most of her sheep have names, and some will even answer to their names.
“It’s hard to have a bad day when you’re surrounded by these guys,” Putnam said while feeding the sheep.
Jamie Root met Putnam when taking wool spinning classes together. Root and Putnam often share their experience with sheep.
“We often have great discussions about our sheep’s personalities, the ones we adore and the ones that get on our nerves,” Root said. “But we still love something about them, so we keep them around.”
Putnam’s daughter, Kelly Cravens, 47, who shares a passion for fiber arts, said she has seen a change in her mother since she moved from the city.
“I have not seen her happier, even though she is working her tail off at the farm,” Cravens said. “She’s so relaxed it’s insane.”
Cravens began creating fiber art after her mother showed her the projects she was working on. She returns from Colorado each year to have first pick of Putnam’s wool for her own art
“She showed it to me and that was it,” Cravens said. “It was, welcome to the dark side, Kelly. Wool is amazing.”
Putnam currently has no plans to extend fiber art sales to retail stores since her business increased during the pandemic with online sales.
“Online sales are so easy. And there are so many platforms in which to access customers,” she said. “I may never do stores.”