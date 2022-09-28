In 1979, Michelle “Mike” Ochonicky decided to devote herself completely to art by opening a business specializing in scrimshaw.
Stone Hollow Studio in Eureka displays her work, which is based on an American folk art first practiced by sailors looking to fill the time on whaling voyages. Ochonicky, who received a degree in art with an emphasis on sculpture from Fontbonne University in St. Louis, decided to practice scrimshaw as a way to merge her love of history with art.
Scrimshaw is an intricate process where multiple layers of cracks are etched into bone before ink is rubbed into the cracks to create an image. Depending on the size of the piece as well as its function, the process can take anywhere from hours to years to finish.
Ochonicky freehand draws each design sketch before beginning her work etching the lines.
“Scrimshaw is extremely time consuming,” she said as she pointed to one piece. “This box that I showed you, for example, took the better part of two years.”
Ochonicky lives in the woods near Eureka, where the studio is in her home. From her studio are views of her garden and the landscape around it.
Selling her artwork through her website and art shows is most convenient for her. Most of the transactions take place online or during the shows.
“I’m not open to the public because you see how tiny my studio is,” she said. “if I had folks coming here, I’d just never get anything done.”
Many of her customers have been buying from her for years. Ochonicky makes ornaments featuring scrimshaw for the holiday season, as well as bookmarks from old piano keys, jewelry, gardeners knives and money clips. She also does special commissions by customer request.
One of her bigger projects was an altar commissioned by the Archdiocese of St. Louis for the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. The project in its entirety took a year to complete.
Originally, scrimshaw was made using the teeth of whales that had been killed for oil, but Ochonicky uses cow bones as a substitute for ivory for environmental reasons. She also salvages piano keys from older instruments.
“My bookmarks are old piano keys,” Ochonicky said about using bone instead of ivory. “I salvage those from damaged instruments, so it keeps them out of landfills.”
Ochonicky’s work can be found throughout the U.S. and Canada in art galleries, as well as art shows.
“I do a few shows a year,” she said. “I’ve really cut back, so I don’t do as many anymore. Primarily I sell directly to shops and galleries.”
Throughout her career, she has been active in the art community, contributing in different ways beyond her business. She has been an executive director for multiple arts organizations, most recently Missouri Citizens for the Arts.
Besides scrimshaw, Ochonicky does oil painting and teaches a painting class at the local college and a business skills class for artists.
Danita Allen Woods, a friend and repeat customer, has bought pieces for herself and others.
“I have one of her pins that I wear,” she said. “I tend to like jewelry, so I have earrings and a lapel pin. In addition, I’ve given some of her picture frames as gifts to people. They are just so unique and beautiful.”
Moving forward, Ochonicky said she hopes to continue making scrimshaw pieces, as well as exploring other art forms. She also hopes to contribute to the art community by teaching, using her 43 years of experience to help others.
“I like sharing my knowledge at this point with new artists who are coming up,” she said. “I think they can benefit from mistakes I’ve made and successes I’ve had as well.
“That’s kind of where I see it. I can’t imagine ever retiring or not doing artwork of some kind.”