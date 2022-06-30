hree meals a day: That’s what most of us eat.
But take those three meals and think of them in the context of your family, your neighborhood, an entire restaurant full of people — throughout the week, the month and the entire year.
Think about what you throw away before cooking a meal or after eating it.
The waste must go somewhere, and from trash cans to dumpsters, it eventually ends up in landfills. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food waste is the largest category of material in landfills, contributing to nearly 24% of all waste.
Food waste has been implicated in climate change. According to the USDA, food waste is responsible for roughly 14% of total methane gas emissions.
Methane gas, according to the U.N. Environment Program, is 80 times more potent at causing temperature warming than carbon dioxide.
Composting is one way to reduce methane gas emissions from food in landfills. The process involves sorting through food waste and turning parts of it into reusable and sustainable soil.
“When you put [compost] back in the soil, it increases the organic material in the soil, which increases the water-holding capacity of the soil, which decreases hazardous runoff, leading to cleaner crops and water,” said Rana Bains, owner of Bluebird Composting.
Bains, an MU business school graduate, started Bluebird Composting in Fulton in 2012. In 2020, he opened the first Bluebird retail store in Columbia with the goal of collecting food waste from surrounding residential areas.
Bluebird’s current operations in the city include picking up food waste from factories, schools, hospitals and restaurants. The company’s workers take the food waste and turn it into compost, a process that takes around five months to complete.
The process involves mixing waste with sawdust and woodchips for one month, Bains said, then putting it in a windrow until it is ready to be put back into the earth.
A windrow is a line of cut, dried hay or grain. Composting using windrows is effective because it allows the food waste to maintain its heat while oxygen is still able to flow through the waste pile.
Bains said he wants to make composting available to every resident in Columbia. In the next four years, he aspires to expand by collecting food waste from neighborhoods across Columbia.
There are challenges to this plan, however. The main factor inhibiting Bains from bringing residential composting to Columbia now is funding — the cost of pickup that Bluebird would have to charge is too high.
Danielle Fox, community conservationist for Columbia, said she does not see the city making progress in composting for at least the next few years.
“With our issues with just collecting trash and recycling,” she said, “I don’t see us adding food waste any time.”
Historically, Columbia has had a difficult time addressing waste management.
“We have significant issues of equity, access, financial resources and worker retention issues in solid waste,” said Pat Fowler, who represents the First Ward in Columbia.
As a result, “food waste currently goes into the landfill along with everything else,” she said.
Columbia is not ignoring the impact of food waste, however. In 2008, the Columbia Sanitary Landfill became a bioreactor that converts harmful methane gas into electricity. The landfill pumps water through the waste to augment the decomposition.
The methane trapped by the bioreactor is turned into energy that is put directly back into Columbia’s power grid, said Matthew Nestor, the information specialist for the city’s Utilities Services.
But the landfill is not a closed system: “[Columbia] captures some of the methane, not all of it,” Fox said.
Moreover, the bioreactor yields a substantial amount of hazardous liquid waste to dispose of safely.
“We capture the water and put it into a specific lagoon so that it filters naturally,” Nestor said.
Composting food waste before it reaches the landfill is a more sustainable method to reduce methane gas emissions.
The city of Columbia schedules composting workshops throughout the year to encourage residents to compost in their own backyards.
“We promote residential composting, which is a more sustainable option [than curbside composting],” said Jody Cook, Columbia’s volunteer programs specialist.
However, many people don’t have the time or the will to compost on their own.
“If you don’t want to do it, that’s why we are in the market,” Bains said.
In other states, composting legislation is gaining steam. At the beginning of the year, California Senate Bill 1383 took effect, requiring local jurisdictions to provide food waste collection services along with typical trash and recycling.
According to the legislation, residents must separate organic waste from other garbage, all in an effort to reduce organic waste disposal 75% by 2025.
The California Senate called for the creation of 50 to 100 new composting facilities to gather the food waste.
“Several funding sources are available for jurisdictions to … increase food recovery infrastructure. California has funded more than $85 million for new food recovery infrastructure,” said CalRecycle.
Tommy Briner contributed to this story.