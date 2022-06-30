Fifteen miles north of Columbia you can find The Hungry Tiger at 100 Route B, one of only two restaurants in the town of Hallsville.
Owners Tina and Saul Salas previously ran The Hungry Tiger out of the Perche Creek Cafe on Highway 40 in Columbia. They opened their new location in September because they wanted to be closer to their home in Hallsville.
Inside, the walls of the restaurant feature black-and-white photographs from the Hallsville Historical Society. There are images of Hallsville’s historic downtown area, as well as graduating classes and sports teams from the early 1990s.
Tina Salas already has plans to add framed photos of current Hallsville athletes to the walls .
While customers of all ages are welcome at The Hungry Tiger, the Salas really want to cater to students in their hometown.
“We’re really trying to focus on the kids,” Tina Salas said. “We’re trying to get breakfast burritos and biscuits and gravy to sell as the cars go through in the morning.”
Along with these items, The Hungry Tiger offers savory foods such as hand-breaded tenderloins and fried mushrooms, gyros and fried chicken. There are also popular options such as Greek salads and gluten-free carnitas that may be healthier.
As of now, the Salas’ new restaurant does not have a fully functioning kitchen. But rather than back down from the challenge, the couple is improvising by cooking all of the items in a food truck parked outside the restaurant.
After having much success in Hallsville since opening nine months ago, the Salas are planning to add a full kitchen later this year.
The Hungry Tiger is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Call 573-296-8193.