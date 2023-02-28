MU offers students a wide variety of degrees from 12 different schools and colleges. With more than 300 degree programs, each college or school has set up the required courses needed for successful graduation.
Each program has tuition, plus fees, to cover the educational expense. Students who have Missouri residency on average pay $12,396, and students who do not have residency pay an average of $30,734 for two 14-credit-hour semesters.
These totals are estimates, according to MU Student Financial Aid resources. Each total does not include individual course fees, the cost of books or housing.
Each school or college has fees associated with courses within its degree programs. Some fees are as small as $25 per class or as large as an additional $2,000 per semester.
Currently, students can incur multiple fees in a single semester if they are taking multiple classes with associated course fees or a speciality course.
Earning a degree
The return on investment for an MU degree depends on which college or school bestowed the degree.
According to the MU website for undergraduate studies, of the 2021 students who responded to an online survey, 95% reported having a successful career outcome within the first six months after graduating.
The International Center of Education Statistics also found that 73% of students graduated from MU with a bachelor's degree in 2021.
The Missouri Method
The university's Missouri Method, the practice of learning-by-doing, uses hands-on opportunities for students to practice what they are learning. This can look like journalism students writing for the local newspaper or students in STEM conducting research to find new developments.
Michael Hosokawa, MU School of Medicine's senior associate dean of education and faculty development, believes problem-based learning provided to medical students is not only helpful to their success, but also a part of their education that they enjoy.
“(The residency directors are) telling us that our students are a little better, a little more advanced than the average resident that they get,” Hosokawa said. “Every year we get students, our former students, who will tell us how valuable their education was here.”
The value of their degree is often dependent on student success while attending undergraduate school. Careers in medicine or law see a range of variables in salary which is dependent on the area the graduate chooses to pursue.
Value of a degree
The value of a bachelor’s degree still holds weight with employers, however. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, civilian workers who attained a bachelor's degree or higher in education received a median weekly pay of $1,556.
Civilian workers with only a GED received a median weekly pay of $886. On average, college graduates make more regardless of where they get their bachelor’s degree.
Tuition price changes
This year, students may notice a difference in their tuition charges. The UM Board of Curators voted last year to include the price of course fees and fees associated with various majors in student tuition. Including the fees associated with courses and majors allows more transparency in pricing.
Mun Choi, the UM System president, said in a press conference about the topic: “By modernizing our tuition structure, we will simplify students’ bills and make the cost of attendance more predictable.”
By using a plateau pricing plan, students have more of an incentive to take more credit hours and to graduate faster.
According to the Board of Curators, 29% of undergraduate students take 15 credit hours a semester. Currently, students are charged an average of $412 a credit hour. The more credit hours a student takes, the more the student will pay in tuition.
With the plateau model, students are incentivized to take anywhere from 12 to 18 credit hours without being charged extra for more than 12 credits.