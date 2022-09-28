One trip to the United Arab Emirates changed the lives of Colleen and Ryan Sundlie forever.
In 2005, the Sundlies moved from Springfield, Missouri, to the UAE after Ryan got a job at a United Arab Emirates University. There in a street market, Colleen Sundlie found the food that would shape her future — dates.
After returning to the U.S. in 2008, Sundlie dug into dates and four years later, The Date Lady became a reality in Springfield. Starting with basic dates and date syrup, the company has turned into a national brand with a growing collection of products.
“[Colleen] made a chocolate spread out of dates, then she came up with a barbecue sauce out of dates because we had a batch we couldn’t use,” said Hannah Nielsen, a marketing project manager for the company.
“She was experimenting, and it turned out really great.”
All of the products begin with dates and become sauces, paste, spreads and, in the latest endeavor — fruitcake.
Labels include original date syrup, date paste, date sugar, date-sweetened chocolate spread, coconut date sauce, smoked maple date maple syrup, barbecue sauce, sweet chili sauce and two varieties of dates. Fruitcake will be released during the winter.
Originally, the company owned and ran Café Dhibs in Springfield, a date-based micro-cafe that served naturally sweetened food and drink, including lattes, espressos, gluten-free baked goods, salads and parfaits.
The cafe closed in 2020 during the pandemic and has been turned into a bakery that houses fruitcake production.
Dates have a number of health benefits, including high levels of magnesium and calcium, but The Date Lady praises the taste of the fruit.
“It tastes just like brown sugar or caramel, depending on the variety,” Nielsen said. “It has more potassium ounce for ounce than a banana, so it’s really good for you.”
In addition to a no-sugar approach, the products are vegan and kosher, with no gluten and almost no dairy, with the exception of the new fruitcakes.
The production process begins with a shipment of Bahri dates grown in California arriving at the factory in Springfield.
“Only 1% of the world’s dates are grown in the U.S. just because of the climate and the type of soil, so most of it is grown overseas,” Nielsen said.
The dates are then turned into syrup, the main ingredient in all of the products, mixed with multiple ingredients and turned into chocolate spread, barbecue sauce and other items. The products are then bottled and labeled by hand.
When ready, they are packaged and shipped to stores across the nation, including large grocery chains such as Target, Walmart and Whole Foods.
A staff of about five employees in the production room oversee the process.
Even with a nationwide reach, The Date Lady takes pride in its Springfield roots, selling products in local coffee shops around the city, such as Echelon Coffee.
“To support the local community, it’s just great,” Nielsen said. “It’s kind of neat to see our product made into other things in Springfield.”
In the future, the company looks forward to growing its business and showing customers the benefits of dates in both taste and health.
“If they made a date variety that could grow in Missouri, that’d be sweet,” Nielsen said.