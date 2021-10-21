Before John Seawright could launch a company to manufacture luxury leather goods, he needed a name for the business.
An old, dilapidated water wheel at a cabin his grandfather owned provided the brand he was looking for.
He and his brother were repairing the water wheel when the idea struck. It was exactly what he wanted — the notion of timelessness, something original and built to last.
“My grandmother called (the cabin) the healing place,” Seawright said. “No matter what was going on, it was just a great way to get yourself centered back to where you need to be.”
He launched the Waterwheel Leather Co. in 2016 in Ozark, where he makes and sells luxury leather handbags, travel bags, backpacks and other goods.
Seawright began with handbags, but he’s made everything from gun holsters and cases to a lawyer’s briefcase. The leather bags are high end and can cost anywhere from $700 to $1100; it all depends on the leather and how the bag is made.
The type of leather he uses is based on what leather is available and what kind of bag he’s making. He made customer Marion Sarchet a handbag and put shoe leather inside.
“The quality of his purses is phenomenal,” Sarchet said. “You can tell John what you want, and he just makes it.”
Before his venture into leather goods, Seawright bounced between jobs from construction to engineering before becoming a police officer in Arkansas. That led to his struggle with alcoholism.
The stress of the job, a need for control and a history of alcoholism in his family put him on that path. But after the birth of his son, Seawright decided he needed to get sober. He went to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and was overwhelmed with emotion.
“Something bigger than myself changed my thought from a bourbon and Coke,” he said. “It smelled like poison to me.”
Seawright knew he needed to make a change in his life for the better. He returned to construction, but a timely opportunity came up when his wife was asked to teach in Qatar. That was where he encountered high-fashion leather bags.
Seawright had always loved working with his hands and crafting things. He remembers making a wallet in high school, but he said he was limited by his own idea of masculinity.
“I love the feel of leather. I love the texture of it. I love how you can cut it and sculpt it and all these different things, but I never got to use it,” he said.
When Seawright and his wife returned from Qatar in 2016, he had the chance to do what he had always loved.
After years of watching her husband struggle with his masculinity and seek his passion, his wife felt they were finally in a place where she could encourage him to do something without that societal pressure.
“When we moved back I was like, ‘You’re not allowed to get a job. You’re not allowed to have a boss,’” Seawright’s wife, Leslie, said. “‘You need to find something that you love, working with your hands.’”
With his wife’s support, Seawright ventured into leather. After a visit to the Springfield Leather Co. and watching many YouTube videos, Seawright constructed his first bag. The three-dimensional construction project just clicked.
A typical travel bag can take Seawright about 40 hours to make, and a backpack can take 70 hours. He almost never makes the same bag twice.
He might use the same design, but with differences in the leather and the small changes he makes throughout the process, his work is always original.
That was something he wanted to emphasize when he started making bags. It’s all about using high-quality leather that lasts.
“I wanted to make sure that my designs were not trendy,” Seawright said. “I wanted to make a handbag that will be just as pretty in 1920, 1960, 1990, 2020, whatever year, it still looks current. It has to be something that is timeless.”
Looking toward the future, Seawright said he wants to expand into making furniture with leather. He has experience after building a couch and curtains in his Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired house.
He is also contemplating more environmentally friendly fake leather, but he’s waiting for the technology to replicate a leather feel.
The most important thing is working with his hands. No longer limited by his macho man persona, with Waterwheel Leather, he said he’s found his passion.
“I now get to do what I want to do,” Seawright said. “It’s so liberating.”