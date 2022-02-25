On May 14, 2015, Kaiya Kelley was just 16 when her grandmother wondered out loud where an ambulance streaking past the house was going.
Within a few moments, they discovered it was heading to a nearby home where Kaiya’s baby sister was taking a nap.
A few hours later, they learned that 12-month-old Kavalyn Kelley had not awakened from that nap. She died of sudden infant death syndrome.
Although Kaiya was old enough to understand the concept of death, her brother Kolton was only 5 at the time. The family decided they needed to talk about it.
“We were very open about it,” said their mother, Tedra. “We didn’t want to hide it.”
Talk of death is often avoided around children, unless the loss must be confronted. Approaching the subject, even when necessary, can leave caregivers uncertain about how to address it and what to say.
Children are considered “forgotten mourners,” generally assumed to lack the understanding needed to process a loss, said Tashel Bordere, an assistant professor at MU and a certified thanatologist, a trained professional with expertise in the subjects of death, grief and loss.
But even if children cannot fully grasp the notions of finality and irreversibility, they can understand that someone they cared about is suddenly gone.
To explain their absence to children, Bordere advises caregivers to start by telling them that the body of the loved one is no longer working. Because many young children already know or are learning the parts and functions of the body, this strategy will make sense to them.
“That’s what people across development understand,” Bordere said.
Tedra Kelley said the family initially tried to sugarcoat Kavalyn’s passing, explaining to Kolton in “kid terms” that his sister had gotten sick and couldn’t be fixed at the hospital.
Kolton offered a simple solution: Let’s find another doctor.
“We had to finally just tell him that she had died and that she wasn’t going to come home,” Tedra Kelley said.
Bordere advises against some of the common explanations of death.
“Avoid cliches like ‘Auntie went to sleep,’ because now the child isn’t going to sleep,” she said. “’Auntie went to heaven’ also is very tricky for young children.”
While it can be used in addition to explaining that the body stopped working, the concept of heaven on its own is hard for children to understand. Often when children believe a loved one has simply moved to a different place, they worry about them being hungry, sleepy or lonely.
If they can fully or even partially understand the idea that their loved one’s body has stopped working, Bordere said they will accept that they now cannot feel those things.
She recommends using specific language when explaining a loss, including the words “death,” “die” and even “suicide.” While they don’t need every detail, substituting softer words for non-synonymous words can produce a different meaning in the mind of a child.
By periodically checking in and asking questions to determine whether the child has understood the meaning of a term, caregivers can ascertain which words might need further clarification.
Many caregivers worry that a conversation about death will upset children, Bordere said. But avoiding the subject altogether allows their imaginations to run rampant.
“Misconceptions are the worst thing,” she said. “If we don’t talk to kids about grief, we won’t ever know what they were thinking.”
Their interpretation could be much worse than what actually occurred, Bordere said.
“We have a chance to say, ‘Oh no, honey, it wasn’t your fault,’” she said.
Much like adults, children are also able to process their grief when given the opportunity to participate in rituals, such as a funeral service. Tributes to lost loved ones are also encouraged to keep their memories alive.
In the Kelley family, each child has been assigned a bug: a ladybug for Kaiya, now 22, a bumblebee for Kolton, now 12, and a dragonfly for Kavalyn.
“Dragonflies are a (symbol) of someone who’s passed, someone who’s coming to visit,” Tedra Kelley said.
Visitors to the Kelley house see crystal dragonfly suncatchers and photographs of Kavalyn on the walls. A stocking is hung for her each Christmas, and every year on April 30, the family shares a meal together and celebrates her birthday with cake.
There has been a new addition to the Kelley household since Kavalyn died: Kendalyn Kelley, now 4.She, too, has come to know and love the family dragonfly through the photos, stories and traditions shared within the family.
“(Kavalyn) was here. We had her for a whole year,” Tedra Kelley said. “We’re not going to hide the fact that she died, and we still don’t.”