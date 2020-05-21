Vintage Vinyl has been a staple in St. Louis for decades.
The independent record store has been named one of the 10 Best Record Stores in the USA by USA Today and is a tourist destination in the popular Delmar Loop near Forest Park.
The store buys and sells used vinyl, CDs and DVDs in a 7,000-square-foot building.
Before becoming a popular record store in 1990, the building was a movie house called the Varsity Theatre.
Vintage Vinyl is one of the longest running record stores in St. Louis, according to the Riverfront Times.
The store has been featured on several travel blogs because of its history in St. Louis.
John Henderson, CFO/general manager and head buyer for Vintage Vinyl, said the store was started by two college friends selling records at the Soulard Farmers Market on weekends in the late 1970s.
“In 1980 they opened a small store on Delmar Boulevard, which grew into two storefronts on Delmar, one for vinyl and one for CDs,” Henderson said.
Henderson said in 1990, the two were combined into one location at 6610 Delmar Blvd.
Along with buying and selling music, Vintage Vinyl holds free live musical performances in the store, where both local and national musicians and bands perform.
There are also signings for these artists and meet-and-greets.
“We have a huge party every year for Record Store Day, normally the third Saturday in April,” Henderson said. This year’s Record Store Day has been postponed to June 20, according to a website with the celebrations’ information.
Along with all of the vinyl, CDs and DVDs, Vintage Vinyl sells other merchandise: T-shirts with the store’s logo on it can be purchased for $20-$25; Vintage Vinyl water bottles and shot glasses are for sale for $8-$12; and vintage buttons, stickers and bags are for sale.
Koozies, turntable mats and magnets are also available to purchase at the store and online. Henderson said that more than 100,000 items in the store are available.