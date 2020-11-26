Jefferson City is celebrating its 15th annual mayor’s tree lighting ceremony a bit differently this year. The community will be tuning in for a virtual event through Facebook Live.
The event will be an interactive experience for viewers to watch a tree-lighting moment by Mayor Carrie Tergin, who will be the only person in attendance.
The tree will light up around 6:15 p.m. Dec. 3, according to Program Director Phil Stiles.
The virtual event will feature a submitted video by the Helias Catholic High School choir.
There will also be interactive element where viewers have the opportunity to make crafts, including a homemade snow globe, hand-print or paw-print ornament and a Christmas card.
After the virtual ceremony, the public is invited to view the tree throughout the month of December where they can also pick up homemade craft kits and a hot chocolate mug in a sleigh by the tree.