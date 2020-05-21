Bothwell Lodge was designed by Sedalia lawyer John Homer Bothwell on top of two natural caves. It is now a state historic site.
Bothwell purchased the property in 1896 and had built a seven-room, English-style cottage by 1897. The lodge would eventually spread across 12,000 feet of native stone with a grand total of 31 rooms, according to Natural Resource Manager Jim Griggs.
“The first time I saw this lodge I thought a whole lot of things,” Griggs said. “I kind of knew a little bit of the background of it before I came here, so I did some homework on it. But when I got here and saw it in person, I thought this was quite the undertaking.”
In the spring, visitors see flowerbeds blooming with perennials when they enter the state-owned property.
“The guests should expect to see a landscape that’s been kept in the old ways,” Griggs said. “The stone building, the wooden construction. There’s really no modern construction here other than little bitty places that you would have to know to look for.”
The inside mirrors the outside, featuring original furnishings from the era when Bothwell was living in the lodge.
“Even if a guest doesn’t take interest in who Bothwell was, you would at least get to step back in time,” Griggs said. “Ninety-five percent of what is in there is original.”
During the summer, the tours of the lodge start at the top of the hour each day except Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Adult tickets cost $4, children 17 and under cost $3, and children under 6 get in for free.
The property also has a 3-mile hiking and mountain biking trail.