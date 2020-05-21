Fanning 66 Outpost and Feedstore is a pit stop on historic Route 66 in Rolla. The outpost features over 250 types of bottled sodas, 75 flavors of fudge and at least 300 flavors of gourmet popcorn.
But the biggest attraction is the World’s Largest Rocking Chair. Visitors can stop by to photograph the chair before going inside to grab a snack or Route 66 memorabilia. The store sells collectibles like T-shirts, suitcases and guitar picks.
The candy and popcorn are sold from a spot within the outpost called Route 66 Gourmet Popocorn and Fudge Store, which opened in early 2017.
The method used to make the fudge goes back to 1982, and every flavor of popcorn and fudge is made in house daily, according to the store’s website.
The popcorn is made with coconut oil, and the store offers seasonal flavors along with ordinary flavors.
Orders for fudge and popcorn can be made on the website or in the store.
The Route 66 Gourmet Popocorn and Fudge Store also sells customizable fudge and popcorn for weddings, baby showers, parades and corporate events.
Prices vary based on the size of the group.