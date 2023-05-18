For those looking for an outdoor experience, Adrenaline Zipline Co. combines ziplining and wildlife viewing for adventurous tourists.
Founded in April 2022, the company is the first zipline canopy tour in the Lake of the Ozarks area. It offers zipline tours that range from one to two hours, depending on the group size. Tours can have up to 12 people in a group.
Visitors can experience any of eight ziplines on courses that range from 100 feet to 1,000 feet in length, reaching heights of up to 80 feet.
Professional tours can accommodate visitors from ages 4 to 104, but children below the age of 16 must be accompanied by those older than 16.
Tickets are priced at $89.95 for adults and $79.95 for children. Business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, and reservations are strongly encouraged.
Jackson Johnson, general manager at Adrenaline Zipline Co., said they will take photos for visitors for free, and he encourages them to visit by quoting from the website: “Adventure starts here. An Ozark canopy tour of a lifetime!”