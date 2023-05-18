The Auto World Museum in Fulton is filled with vintage automobiles, with a collection started by William E. Backer in 1996.
Backer, the founder of Backer’s Potato Chip Co., had a fascination with cars that led to his collection of classic automobiles. To store his collection, he found an old building in Fulton.
In 2006, the museum was moved to 200 Peacock Drive, which is now dedicated to vintage and modern automobiles, as well as the histories of Fulton and Callaway County.
The Auto World Museum features more than 150 different cars such as an 1896 Ford Quadricycle (Henry Ford’s first vehicle), a 1924 Stanley Steamer, a 1932 Pontiac Series 302 Coupe and a 1969 Mercedes Benz 280 SL.
The museum also features the cars in historical context. Visitors can see how cars have changed throughout the past century, as well as the way people worked, played and lived.
Tom Jones, artistic director of TKJ Designs, designed the museum layout so visitors can move clockwise through the building to experience cars during different time periods: families in convertibles, elegant cars from Hollywood and even alternative fuel vehicles.
“It’s not just the car museum,” Jones said. “I have photographs and history of the local area, of that time period where the cars are displayed. So, it’s not just for people that like old cars but also a little bit about history locally.”
Admission for adults is $10 and $6 for children aged 4-12. Veterans, senior citizens and those who belong to the American Automobile Association receive a discounted admission fee of $9.
Children who come with a designated group can get a discounted price of $5. Bus drivers and chaperones can see the museum for free. Annual memberships are also available.