Every year, Jefferson City holds the Jaycees Christmas Parade in the heart of downtown. This year, the 83rd annual parade will take place at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3 with the theme “A Musical Christmas.”
For 83 years, this parade has kicked off the holiday season featuring dozens of floats made by Jefferson City locals.
Bands from local high schools, such as Fatima, Blair Oaks, Helias and others will provide holiday music during the parade.
The parade winds through the heart of downtown, starting on High Street and proceeding down Capital Avenue.
It is the start of a number of other holiday-themed events during the month of December.