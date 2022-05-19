At Battlefield Lavender in Centralia, 14 varieties of the sweet floral plant start to bloom each June.
Despite the challenge of growing the Mediterranean flower in changeable Missouri weather, owners Katie and Jason Lockwood have successfully cultivated enough to offer an array of products, including soap, candles, jelly and even coffee.
June is the busiest time of year for the farm because the plants are in full bloom until they are harvested. Visitors can tour the fields before the blooming season in April and May, as well after the harvest through July. Tours can be scheduled on Battlefield Lavender’s website, in groups of 10 to 20 people.
The tour lasts an hour or more and cost $10 per person, guiding visitors through the field, drying room, beehives and farming equipment.
“We keep the groups small so people can ask questions, and we can move slow and talk about all the things that we do,” Katie Lockwood said. “How we came up with the idea, how we care for the plants, the irrigation process and all the things that we do to make sure that they live their longest, best life.”
“You-pick” visits — no reservation necessary — are available when the plants begin to bloom, typically in late May. After parking, visitors will be greeted at a welcome tent where they will receive tools and instructions about harvesting the lavender. The bundles include around 100 stems and cost $15 each.
Amateur photography is welcome during these visits, and professional photographers can schedule a paid session.
In addition to the 1.3 miles of fields, there is a drying room where thousands of bundles of lavender hang from the ceiling. This is used to create the soap bars, bath salts and jelly.
The farm is also home to chickens, which can be seen during the tour. To protect them and the land in general, pets are not allowed on the property.
“And pollinators are just everywhere,” Lockwood said. “So it’s fun to see little butterflies and honeybees and other creatures just enjoying the space, too.”
Lavender bundles and products are also available for purchase online or at the Columbia Farmers Market most Saturdays. Items can be shipped or picked up from the farm if ordering online.
The Lockwoods planted their first batch of lavender — about 300 plants — in May 2018. They now grow 14 varieties of lavender and almost 2,500 plants.
The peaceful lavender fields are just a mile north of the Centralia Battlefield, the site of a bloody Civil War battle where 22 Union soldiers were executed and over 150 more killed in an ambush in 1864.
Both Lockwoods have military veterans in the family, and Jason Lockwood is a Marine veteran. This helped them make a decision to name the property in honor of the Centralia Battlefield.
The “Centralia Massacre” south of the farm took place in September 1864 when the Union soldiers were attacked unarmed, according to PBS.
“This is a piece of land where some really sad and terrible things happened,” Lockwood said. “To turn it into something beautiful, where you can take the past and make it something amazing and wonderful for the future, we thought was a really powerful thing.”