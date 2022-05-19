If You Go

What: Battlefield Lavender

Where: 20601 N. Rangeline Road

When: Before the field blooms — 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. When the field is in bloom, usually most of June — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Cost: $10 per tour before blooming season in June; free to visit during blooming season, $15 per bundle of lavender

Details: Visitors are able to tour or pick their own lavender — depending on the season — at this 1.3 mile lavender field

Contact information: 573-227-2242; buzz@battlefieldlavender.com

Website: https://www.battlefieldlavender.com/