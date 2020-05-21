All it took was the combination of local ingredients and a dash of determination to create a recipe for success.
Beks restaurant, owned by Garry and Rebekah Vaught, started as a coffee, wine and dessert bar in the Brick District of downtown Fulton, and it has since been turned into a full-fledged restaurant.
“After I started spending money on it, this old building with all the renovations, I thought ‘well, we better sell food, too,’” Garry Vaught said. “Now we have two full kitchens, so it just kept getting bigger.”
The restaurant prides itself on high-quality ingredients such as 100% cream for made-to-order pastas and hand-cut USDA aged ribeyes and filets.
Other dishes include seared salmon topped with bleu cheese and jalapeño butter, and a home-smoked turkey sandwich with a side of garlic aioli.
Beks also offers specials created by Chef Daniel Proctor, who was born and raised in Missouri.
“We’ve always wanted to stay local,” Vaught said. “I have a huge garden myself, and during the summer, you know, right now I’m planting heavily.
“A lot of the stuff that I grow, and friends of mine grow, all go into the garden, as well as the farmers market. Any proteins, such as lamb and that kind of thing, we get locally.”
Previously an antique dealer, Vaught fell in love with the architecture in downtown Fulton. This played a pivotal role in his purchase of the building.
“I do believe the building lends a big percentage of the success of the business,” he said, “just because it’s so neat to have a structure that has been around over 100 years.”
The building had been modernized in the 1960s, and the Vaughts decided to strip the modern exterior to create a more authentic space. Beks is now a place where customers can see the history of downtown Fulton while tasting the local food.
“When you take it back down to its core, it gives you what it looked like originally,” Vaught said.
“I think that’s what we all strive to see — a feeling of our history.”